Essential pavement maintenance on Henry Parkes Way on both sides of Parkes is underway from today.

The work is across two sections, stretching over about 24km in one area and 30km the other.

Work to be done between Manildra and Parkes, will start at the Lake Endeavour Road intersection and end at the Military Road intersection (24km).

While work between Parkes and Bogan Gate will start at the Hartigan Road intersection and end about four kilometres east of Bogan Gate.

Work hours will be 7am to 6pm on weekdays and it’s expected to be completed in one week, weather permitting.

Changed traffic conditions for motorists include lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours.

Outside of work hours, the speed limit will return to the posted speed.

Please drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience.

For more information about this work, call 132 701, visit https://www.livetraffic.com/267671 or download the Live Traffic NSW app.