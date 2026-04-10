Work to install a new pipeline and maintain culverts at Ridgey Creek on Henry Parkes Way will impact drivers who use this thoroughfare for a couple of weeks.

There will be temporary lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h from this Saturday, 11 April as Transport for NSW staff work on the pipeline and clean culverts about 13 kilometres west of Parkes.

They will also carry out concrete patching to realign the culverts and maintain structural integrity for the safety of all road users.

Work hours will be from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 7am to 3pm on Saturdays until Tuesday, 21 April, weather permitting.

The speed limit will return to the posted speed outside of work hours.

Road users are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.