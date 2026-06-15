A series of routine geotechnical slope risk assessments are taking place this week to help maintain a safe and resilient road network across the Central West.

Transport for NSW regularly monitors roadside slopes and retaining structures across the state as part of a structured and ongoing statewide program to monitor and manage slopes.

Specialist geotechnical crews are from Monday assessing slopes on the Henry Parkes Way, Great Western Highway, Castlereagh Highway, Mid-Western Highway, Goulburn Road and Goolma Road.

Transport for NSW Executive Director Lauren Allen said the assessments would help identify potential risks and inform future maintenance and risk management.

“Transport for NSW crews are carrying out slope assessments and collecting data to inform us of any risks and help guide appropriate interventions needed as part of our regular preventative maintenance program,” she said.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, roads built near slopes can be impacted by extreme weather events and these assessments are part of our safety management processes to determine potential risks ahead of time.

“Slope management is vital for the upkeep of our road network and to maximise safety for all road users and, since the early 2000s, Transport for NSW has maintained a systematic program of inventory, risk assessment and monitoring for such assets, with records kept in our Road Slope Management System.”

Motorists are advised they may come across an assessment team working on foot and with traffic control in place, they're asked to drive with added awareness and caution.

Work will take place between 7am and 5pm and is expected to take five days to complete, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists, single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h may be in place during work hours. Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience.

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