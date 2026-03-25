Major upgrades on Bogan Road in the Parkes Shire are complete, enhancing safety, accessibility and freight efficiency across the network.

Parkes Shire Council was pleased to announce the news this week, the project delivered under the Australian Government’s Remote Roads Pilot Program.

The $3.986 million - $3.186 million from the federal government and $800,000 contributed from council - has significantly improved about 20 kilometres of Bogan Road.

Its key features include the extension of sealed road for about four kilometres, along with important horizontal and vertical alignment improvements to provide a smoother and safer driving experience.

In addition, 16 kilometres of previously unsealed road has been resheeted to improve drainage, pavement profile and overall road condition.

There were also critical infrastructure upgrades undertaken, including the construction and upgrade of multiple culverts and causeways to improve flood resilience and enable Higher Mass Limit (HML) access for freight operators.

A three cell culvert and concrete causeway was installed and improvements made to table drains and road surfaces.

Mayor Neil Westcott said the project represents a significant investment in the region’s road infrastructure and future economic growth.

“This upgrade is an important step forward in improving freight efficiency and connectivity across our shire,” Mayor Westcott said.

“By extending the sealed network and improving road quality, we are supporting local industries, particularly agriculture and transport operators, while also delivering safer and more reliable access for all road users.”

The improvements to Bogan Road will support increased productivity by enabling HML vehicles to operate more efficiently, reducing travel times and vehicle operating costs.

Council acknowledged the support of the Australian Government in delivering this project through the Remote Roads Pilot Program, and thanked contractors and staff involved in bringing it to completion.

"This project highlights the importance of continued investment in regional road infrastructure to support growing communities and local economies," Cr Westcott added.