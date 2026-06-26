The heating furnace at the indoor pool has had a major fault and needs to be replaced, leaving the water temperature dropping.

Forbes Shire Council has provided the update on social media for pool members and users and said replacing the heating unit is a priority.

"Unfortunately, the heating furnace has had a major fault and needs to be replaced - we are working with the manufacturer on this as this was a new unit when the pool was refurbished in 2023," the council said in their update.

"We understand how important the indoor pool is, particularly during this cold weather and appreciate your patience while we resolve this."

The indoor pool remains open however the water temperature is dropping - by 9am Friday it was 24 degrees.

The pool temperature will be measured and displayed on the noticeboard every morning.

"We will continue to provide updates as more information is available and thank you for your understanding," the council said.