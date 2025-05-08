Parkes' McGlynn Sporting Complex will become a buzz of activity with two massive weeks of hockey championships.

From Friday to Sunday, 34 teams from around the state will be competing in the NSW Under 14 Boys Field State Championships.

Teams from Sydney, Albury Wodonga, Tamworth, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Canberra, Grafton, Orange, Lithgow and everywhere in between will be competing for a state title.

Last year the Parkes U14 boys team finished top of their pool and third overall in division two.

This year Parkes boasts two strong teams for the championships with Parkes 1 in division 2 and Parkes 2 in division 3.

Parkes hockey junior director Sally McPherson said it is great to have the championships at Parkes.

"We are able to get that second team in because it's at home," Sally said.

Not only do the championships allow the boys to develop their hockey in front of a home crowd, the championships also help the local club significantly.

"Financially, it's great. We can have the canteen open which makes a lot of money and obviously there is other costs that we have to charge out so financially, it's great.

"It's a great experience for everyone as well and we can upskill everyone as there are jobs available."

The boys will have a lot of support from the sidelines with the Parkes hockey community and their family cheering them on during the championships.

Following this from Tuesday, 13 May to Thursday, 15 May the NSW Combined High Schools Secondary Girls Hockey Championships will be held.

Ten teams including North Coast, South Coast, Sydney North, North West, Hunter, Sydney South West, Sydney East, Western, Sydney West and Riverina will be competing.

Our Parkes hockey athletes representing Western at the championships include Addison Summerhayes, Lily and Sienna Collins, Leni Constable and Elly Thornberry.

The girls will be looking to better the Western boys' results who competed in Wollongong last week finishing fifth in the championships.

There were eight Parkes representatives in this team including Ewan and Eamon Moody, Boyd Hutchins, Patrick McPherson, William Matthews, Tom Rix, Jake Dunn and Kallum Munday.

Good luck to everyone involved in the upcoming championships.