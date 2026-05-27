Parkes Shire Council is proud to be delivering its first council-led housing project and now it needs a name.

Under construction on the site of the former Parkes hospital bordered by Coleman, Rose and Ainsworth streets, this carefully planned residential subdivision not only supports future growth in Parkes but also provides a unique opportunity for residents to be part of a new neighbourhood that combines history and community connection.

Council is now inviting the community to help name the new estate.

The elevated subdivision has been strategically designed to make the most of its natural outlook, with terraced allotments that step gently across the landscape to create a sense of openness, space and connection.

A variety of lot sizes will be available to suit different lifestyles and housing needs, while the layout has been designed to maximise privacy, views and building flexibility.

Overall it will include 32 residential lots, all given the greenlight in 2023 when the development application came before Parkes Shire Council.

"Given the site’s long history as a place of care, healing and community wellbeing, council is seeking public input into the naming of the estate," council said.

Community members are invited to select one of the three proposed names put forward or to submit their own suggestion, along with a brief explanation of why it should be considered.

Submissions close on 3 June at 5pm.

The proposed names are:

Walu-win Heights

Meaning: “Health”

Walu-win is a word from the Wiradjuri language connected to the concept of health and wellbeing.

In Wiradjuri culture, Walu-win reflects a holistic sense of wellness encompassing body, mind, spirit, community and connection to Country.

The word conveys the idea that true health comes from living in harmony - with oneself, with others and with the land. As a place name, Walu-win Heights acknowledges the former hospital site and symbolises healing, renewal and positive living.

Gilgarra Heights

Meaning: “To nurse” or “to care for”

Gilgarra is a Wiradjuri word associated with nursing, caring for and tending to others. It reflects compassion, support and the responsibility of caring for community members during times of need.

The name recognises the history of the former hospital and the generations of health workers, carers and families connected to the site. Gilgarra Heights represents a place of care, strength and community connection.

Bangala Estate

Meaning: “Hill” or “raised land”

Bangala is a Wiradjuri word referring to a hill or elevated place in the landscape. The name reflects the natural topography and elevated outlook of the subdivision site.

The precinct is also home to the existing Bangala Preschool and Family Day Care service, creating a strong existing local connection to the name and reinforcing the site’s longstanding role in supporting families and community wellbeing.

To vote for your preferred option or to submit your own, head to council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au and click on the Your Say tab.