Warmer weather brings mosquito virus warning

As the warmer weather approaches, health authorities are urging those in high-risk regional areas of NSW to protect themselves against the threat of Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV). Japanese encephalitis is a rare but serious illness spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, which typically picks up the virus after feeding on infected pigs or waterbirds. The virus poses the greatest risk in south-eastern Australia between mid-spring and May, when mosquito activity peaks, with Forbes and Parkes among the regional NSW communities identified as higher-risk areas. “People who work outside, or are regularly active in the high-risk areas, as well as those working and or living close to piggeries, are at higher risk of contracting JEV,” Life Pharmacy pharmacist, Chris Young, said. “JEV was detected across the Murrumbidgee region earlier this year, which is a reminder that while it is rare, regional NSW is in the high-risk zone and we really encourage people to do what they can to protect themselves.” With many people heading to the river to camp during long weekends, Chris encouraged residents to take advantage of the available vaccine. "All the cases so far, I believe, in NSW have involved someone who was boating, camping or fishing," he said. "The advice is to come in, it's a once off jab." In NSW, a JEV vaccine is available for free to those aged over two months who live or work in any of the high-risk Local Government Areas (LGAs) or are travelling to the LGAs for outdoor recreation until 31 January 2027. Chris said they are taking walk-in bookings for those wishing to get the vaccine, with no appointments needed. Most people infected with Japanese encephalitis have no symptoms, but some may develop fever, headache and vomiting five to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. In rare cases (about one in 250), the infection becomes severe, causing symptoms such as neck stiffness, disorientation, seizures or paralysis. “Once fully vaccinated, it can take two to four weeks for your body to develop a protective immune response to the disease, which is why it’s important for those working, living or visiting in any of the LGAs of concern to consider the vaccine,” Chris said. “Each year from November to April, NSW Health keeps a close eye on mosquito-borne diseases across the state, which helps us know when the risk to the community is higher. “We encourage people to have a chat to their local GP or pharmacist to determine their eligibility for the free vaccine.” The Japanese encephalitis high risk areas in NSW can be found here: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/jevaccine