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Warmer weather brings mosquito virus warning

<p>Japanese encephalitis is a rare but serious illness spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.</p>\\n
<p>Japanese encephalitis is a rare but serious illness spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.</p>\\n

Japanese encephalitis is a rare but serious illness spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

People urged to protect themselves against the threat of Japanese Encephalitis Virus
October 2, 2026 • 04:12

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