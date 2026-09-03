PARKES PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS AND SUPPORT GROUP

It is September again! The month of September is dedicated to Prostate Cancer Awareness.

It is a month when all men are encouraged to ensure they are not one of the possible candidates for causing most deaths among men, prostate cancer.

And, it could be avoided. Every man should have themselves tested depending on their circumstances.

All men who have any family history of cancer should take the steps necessary to ensure they are clear of cancer at the age of 40 or even earlier.

All men, at the age of 50, regardless of family history, should discuss the matter with their doctor and insist in being tested.

It is the man’s responsibility to raise the matter with the doctor. He should not wait for the doctor to raise the subject with them.

The digital examination has, in the past been the initial form of examination. This is a procedure men shy away from.

But, while there may be some value in this examination, it is no longer considered a reliable indicator.

A PSA (prostate specific antigen) test, an MRI and biopsy tests are more reliable methods of detection.

There are other advanced forms of testing but the important issue is to ensure whether you are clear of the cancer or the need for further action.

There are some signs that may indicate the prostate is enlarged or cancerous.

A man could develop pain in the groin area or while urinating. There could be blood in the urine.

But the best warning is frequent visits to the bathroom.

And sadly, there may be no signs at all, which also highlights the need to have a visit with the doctor.

Unfortunately too many men fail to take appropriate action where it may be serious or even fatal. The statistics do not lie. More than 4000 men die each year in Australia from prostate cancer, while 26,000, who had been diagnosed with prostate cancer are living normal lives today due the research efforts of the Cancer Foundation of Australia.

The Parkes Prostate Cancer Awareness and Support Group, though small in number, are available to advise and support all, including the family, through the process.

A member of the group may be contacted through Parkes Neighbourhood Central or one can reach out to the oncology nurse at Orange Health Service.