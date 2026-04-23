Saving local lives is the objective of the Rotary Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) which thanks to the Rotary Club of Parkes is coming to town.

MHERV is operated by the Rotary Club of Warners Bay in collaboration with local NSW Rotary clubs and other local community organisations.

The MHERV Project has been operating for over six years travelling regional and rural NSW offering free health checkups to people who haven't seen the inside of a doctor's room since they don't remember when!

ln that time, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels may have reached seriously high levels and there are no symptoms, until it's too late and a heart attack or stroke strikes.

The program is focused on men because unlike the women folk, they are not good at caring for their own health. But nobody is turned away.

The service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting.

The MHERV Registered nurse conducts the tests and discusses any health concerns seated in the privacy of the van.

MHERV screenings have saved many lives and improved health outcomes for many men and women throughout NSW.

You're invited to take the opportunity to have a quick, free health check.

Just ten minutes invested with MHERV can save your life or the life of someone you love.

The MHERV will be located in Short Street opposite the Parkes Services Club on Monday, 4 May and Tuesday, 5 May from 9.30am to 3.30am both days.

There will be a new activity accompanying the MHERV this year.

Our Rotary team this year are proudly supporting DV Safe Phone.

This is a great chance for MHERV to further support the community in a meaningful way.

All that's required is for people to drop their used phones into the box when MHERV is in town.

Rotary will collect them at the end of the tour and send them to DV Phone for refurbishment and distribution.

Refurbished phones are then provided to Women's Shelters and similar organisations. Your old phone could save a life.

DV Safe Phone are working toward a future where domestic violence victims are empowered to live safe, connected lives through sustainable technology solutions.

Since 2020, DV Phone box have collected, repaired and distributed free mobile phones to domestic violence (DV) victims

through their nationwide network of more than 500 agencies partners (DV agencies, police stations, hospitals and safe houses).

With your support, they are transforming lives, promoting sustainability, and uniting communities for real change.