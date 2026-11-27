People from Forbes and surrounding regions are invited to have their say on the plans for the new Forbes Hospital Operating Theatre project, with the planning application now on exhibition. The NSW Government is investing $20.2 million in the redevelopment, which will deliver a new operating theatre and supporting clinical spaces at the hospital. The project is designed to replace the existing operating theatre, expand the range of surgical treatments available locally and improve access to virtual care technology and services. Community consultation is now underway, with residents invited to view the plans, meet the project team and provide feedback before the exhibition period closes on Friday 18 December. Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the project would help ensure people in regional communities could access modern healthcare facilities closer to home. "The $20.2 million Forbes Hospital Operating Theatre redevelopment is an important investment in health care for the Forbes community, delivering modern surgical facilities that will support care closer to home," he said. "I want to thank Member for Orange Phil Donato for his strong advocacy to deliver this upgrade to Forbes, which will bring enhanced health services and facilities for the local community and our hardworking health staff." Mr Donato said the exhibition of the planning application marked an important milestone for the project. "I'm proud to have advocated for this funding, and I sincerely thank Health Minister Ryan Park for listening to the community's concerns and backing this important project," Mr Donato said in a statement. "I'll continue working closely with the Minister and NSW Health to keep this project moving forward and ensure it delivers the services our community needs and deserves." An artist's impression released this week provides the community with its first look at the proposed development. Residents can view the plans and speak with project representatives at drop-in information sessions near the main entrance of Forbes Hospital from 11am to 1pm on Monday 7 December and from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday 15 December. Planning documents and supporting technical reports are also available online, where submissions can be lodged during the exhibition period. Construction timeframes will be confirmed following planning approval and the appointment of a building contractor. Hospital services will continue to operate throughout the redevelopment works.