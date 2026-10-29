Can4Cancer riders to roll into Parkes

Parkes residents will have the chance to welcome Can4Cancer riders to town while learning more about cancer prevention and early detection at a special community event this weekend. The community is invited to attend the Can4Cancer community afternoon tea at the Henry Parkes Centre Visitor Information Centre on Sunday 1 November from 1pm to 4.30pm. Hosted through the partnership between Commonwealth Bank's Can4Cancer initiative and national cancer charity Tour de Cure, the event aims to raise awareness about cancer prevention while celebrating the riders as they travel through regional NSW. Visitors will be able to take advantage of free skin checks, hear cancer prevention information, meet the Can4Cancer riders and enjoy afternoon tea with Tour de Cure ambassador and Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta OAM. The family-friendly event will also include interactive activities and giveaways, with organisers encouraging residents to come along and give the riders a warm regional welcome. Can4Cancer has gone west for its NSW three day ride, beginning in Dubbo and heading and staying in Parkes on day one. Day two riders will set off to Young, before finishing in Crookwell on day three. Can4Cancer began as a Commonwealth Bank employee fundraising initiative and has grown into one of the organisation's most significant community campaigns. Since partnering with Tour de Cure in 2014, participants have raised more than $21 million for cancer research, support and prevention programs. More than 200 cancer-related projects have been funded through the partnership, contributing to dozens of research breakthroughs across multiple cancer types. Tour de Cure, founded in 2007, has become one of Australia's leading independent funders of cancer research. The charity raises money through cycling tours, walks, runs, swims and community events. The organisation has raised more than $177 million nationally since its inception. Cancer remains one of Australia's most significant health challenges, with almost every family touched by the disease in some way. Tour de Cure's mission focuses on accelerating research breakthroughs while also promoting prevention and early detection programs in communities across the country. The upcoming Parkes stop highlights the important role regional communities play in supporting fundraising efforts and spreading awareness about cancer prevention measures, including regular health checks and skin cancer screenings.