The Liberty Swing that's long had a place at the Kelly Reserve playground will be replaced with a new harness swing seat.

In its announcement Parkes Shire Council wanted to acknowledge the Liberty Swing has been a valued and well-loved feature of the area, and said it appreciates the feedback and concern expressed by community members regarding its removal.

Following ongoing operational issues and repeated vandalism damage to the MLAK locking mechanism, council undertook a review of the equipment in consultation with Currajong Disability Services.

And in turn it has been decided the existing Liberty Swing will be replaced with a modern all-abilities harness swing seat supplied by Moduplay.

Director Operations Logan Hignett said while the replacement is not a direct like-for-like outcome, the new equipment will continue to provide inclusive play opportunities for children with varying physical abilities in a safer, more practical and sustainable format for ongoing public use and maintenance.

“Council remains strongly committed to accessibility and inclusion through the ongoing implementation of its Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP), which guides the delivery of inclusive community spaces, services and infrastructure across the shire," he said.

The Galing Gindhay precinct at Kelly Reserve and Lions Park play space reflect council's commitment through a wide range of accessible and inclusive play features.

These include accessible pathways, interactive hand-operated water play elements, inclusive carousel play equipment, and sand play areas designed for accessibility and sensory engagement.

"Together these elements create a welcoming and highly inclusive recreational environment where children of all abilities can play, interact and enjoy shared experiences alongside one another," Mr Hignett said.

"Council also recognises the importance of continuing to improve disability-inclusive recreation opportunities across the shire."

Subject to future grant funding opportunities and the staged development of the Arboretum precinct, council is investigating the installation of a “We-Go” all-abilities swing system similar to those being introduced in contemporary inclusive playgrounds across Australia.