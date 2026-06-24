The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch has received a share in federal funding to go towards a new military memorabilia area.

RSL NSW has welcomed more than $131,000 in Australian Government funding awarded to RSL sub-branches across NSW under the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program, that aims to support projects that honour the service and sacrifice of Australia’s veterans.

Parkes is one of 10 recipients to secure money to restore memorials, preserve military history, improve commemorative spaces, and ensure future generations continue to understand the stories of those who served.

Parkes has been granted $10,000 to refurbish and relocate its military memorabilia area housed in the Parkes Services Club.

With the club under major extensions and renovations, the former military memorabilia area will be moved to the front of the building to the café area near the lift.

The new section will be bigger and feature up to 10 different model fighter planes and military planes that Parkes RSL Sub-Branch secretary/treasurer Paul Thomas said they hope to hang from the ceiling.

“We’re thrilled to receive the grant which off-sets the costs of relocating and refurbishing the new military memorabilia area in the services club,” Mr Thomas said.

“We’re just so excited to get it.

“We’re hoping to have it finished by the end of the year if we can.

“It’ll involve all local contractors so nothing’s going out of town.”

Acting RSL NSW Chief Executive Officer Jeff O’Brien said the grants would help local communities continue their vital role as custodians of Australia’s military history.

“RSL NSW welcomes this important investment by the Australian Government in preserving the stories, memorials and places that connect communities with the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” he said.

“Our volunteer-led sub-branches are at the heart of communities right across NSW. They are not only places of camaraderie and connection for veterans and their families – they are also custodians of local military history and the traditions of remembrance that have been passed down through generations.

“Whether it is restoring a century-old memorial, preserving significant military artefacts, or creating new spaces for reflection and education… RSL volunteers devote countless hours to ensuring the service of our veterans is recognised and remembered.

“Every memorial, plaque and historical display tells the story of local men and women who answered their nation’s call.

“It is important that these stories remain visible and accessible for future generations.”

The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch is also preparing to commemorate MEAO Day (Middle East Area of Operations) next month on Saturday 11 July at 11am at Cooke Park.

The community is invited to join them as they honour all those who lost their lives during conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq over two decades, and thank those who continue the fight against supremacists and terrorism.

Vietnam Veterans Day is approaching in coming weeks as well, taking place on Tuesday 18 August.