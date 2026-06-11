Forbes Veterinary Clinic is a longstanding practice, located at 62 Templar Street, that has been locally owned by Krista Jenkins and Patty Paul for decades.

In that time, we have built many lasting relationships with our clients and their wonderful pets.

Our philosophy is to supply cost-effective service whilst providing gold standard care.

Fantastic team of six vets and amazing support staff who aim to provide a professional yet welcoming and compassionate approach when meeting whatever your pet or livestock needs may be.

We treat all variety of animals from household pets including pocket pets to all manner of livestock.

Our increased number of vets means that we now have much better and quicker availability.

Our services range from routine health care to emergency medicine and surgery for small and large animals alike.

We offer routine surgeries like desexing and dentals through to more complex soft tissue and orthopaedic surgeries.

Large animal services include but not limited to pregnancy and bull testing, lameness exams, calvings and foalings, castration, brucellosis testing, export services, health checks, endoscopy of horses for ulcers.

We now have vets accredited for both Racing Australia work and AQUIS export requirements.

We offer 24-hour emergency care, providing peace of mind to our local pet and livestock producers.

Our branch clinic in Condobolin once a week enables those who are unable to travel long distances to access veterinary care.

We offer a range of in-house pathology services plus x-ray, ultrasound and endoscopy.

We have a newly acquired Immunoassay machine which will be of particular interest to those with performance and racing horses, as we will now be able to test sAA which is a crucial indicator for the diagnosis and monitoring of inflammatory disease in horses.