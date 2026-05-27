Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils are ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles by offering free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters once again in June.

Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor says these free child restraint checking days are held bi-annually, are well patronised and are important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.

"The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital," she said.

"Research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash.

"Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child - such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt's path through the restraint.

“It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure your precious cargo is safe."

The upcoming child restraint checking days will be held in Parkes on Thursday, 4 June from 11am-3pm in the carpark at Kelly Reserve and Forbes on Friday, 5 June from 11am–3pm in the carpark at Lions Park.

Bookings are essential so please phone 6861 2364 to secure your place.

Information about child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.