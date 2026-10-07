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Food assistance increasing as grocery costs rise

<p>Kathy Bray, Diana Morris and Rhonda Keane are helping St Vincent de Paul Society NSW support the community.</p>\\n
<p>Kathy Bray, Diana Morris and Rhonda Keane are helping St Vincent de Paul Society NSW support the community.</p>\\n

Kathy Bray, Diana Morris and Rhonda Keane are helping St Vincent de Paul Society NSW support the community.

Vinnies has seen more requests for assistance as the cost of living increases
Brendan McCool
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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