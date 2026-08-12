More than 500 wines from across NSW and the ACT will be judged when the 34th NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show gets underway in Forbes later this month.

This year 511 entries from 95 wineries have been received, exceeding expectations ahead of judging, which starts on Monday, August 24.

NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show President Mark Watts said the number of entries was encouraging for both the event and small winemakers.

"We are delighted to receive 511 entries this year," Mr Watts said.

"It's a fantastic result for the show and reflects the resilience and commitment of small winemakers, particularly given the challenges many producers continue to face.

"What has been especially pleasing is the diversity of exhibitors taking part.

"We have welcomed several wineries entering the show for the first time, alongside a number of returning exhibitors who have previously entered."

The entries showcase wines from a broad range of wine regions throughout NSW and the ACT, providing judges with an extensive field of wines across multiple classes.

Returning as Chair of Judges is Mark Richardson, Senior Winemaker with Tyrrell's Wines in the Hunter Valley, who will lead the judging panel throughout the three-day show.

Mr Watts said there was a real sense of excitement as the NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show approaches.

"With more than 500 wines entered, we look forward to seeing which wines stand out and ultimately claim the show's top trophies," he said.

Wine lovers will also have the opportunity to sample the entries during the annual Public Tasting at the Forbes Town Hall on Friday, August 28 from 6.30pm.

Tickets are $40 per person which also includes finger food throughout the evening.

The NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show will conclude with the Gourmet Wine Dinner at Club Forbes on Saturday, September 19, commencing at 7pm.

Guests will enjoy a four-course menu matched with a selection of this year's trophy winning wines.

Tickets for the Gourmet Wine Dinner are available for $130 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online at NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show Tickets - 123 Tix and if you buy Public Tasting and Gourmet Wine Dinner tickets in one transaction you will save $10.

For more information call 0418 237 051.