EASY GOIN' GOING GONE... TOUR 4 December-30 January After three years entertaining crowds across the Central West, Parkes band Easy Goin' is hitting the road one last time before two of its band members leave Parkes in 2027. The trio has announced a farewell tour: catch them at Club Forbes on 4 December, Club Cowra on 5 December, Coachman Hotel in Parkes on 22 January, The Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January, and the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes on 30 January. PCS PERFORMANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 19-21 November Students from kindergarten to Year 12 at Parkes Christian School will take to the stage for three nights of entertainment called the Performance Extravaganza, featuring two one-act plays, Fish Tales and The Emerald Heist, along with a production of High School Musical Jr. The showcase highlights the talents of students across the school and promises an evening of drama, music, singing and dancing for the whole family. Friday night is sold out, but there are tickets still available for the Thursday and Saturday shows, so don't miss your chance to enjoy this fantastic showcase of talented PCS students. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available at https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1647771. EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT Friday 20 November Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls. EJ'S MUSO'S CLUB Sunday 29 November Come along for easy jamming with EJ’s Muso’s. On the last Sunday of every month at 2pm. Venue changes each month so be sure to check the Facebook page for info. A full open stage and PA is provided, so just come and plug in. All ages, skill levels and genres are welcome. CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL Saturday 5 December Celebrate the festive season at the annual Parkes Christmas Carnival in Cooke Park, a fun-filled community event for the whole family. The Parkes Action Club is changing its format for the event this year, with only the carnival going ahead, and at a new time and day. While there will not be a parade, there will still be market stalls and live entertainment, on the stage and in the park. Starting at 9am, until 1pm, enjoy performances by local schools and community groups, activities for children and plenty of festive fun in the heart of Parkes. This year the event will include a community tug-of-war challenge so get ready for a test of strength, teamwork and pure grit. To register a team of five contact parkesactionclub@gmail.com. CAROLS IN THE PARK Sunday 13 December Celebrate the magic of Christmas at the 2026 Parkes Christmas Carols in Cooke Park from 5pm-9pm. Bring your family and friends together for an evening of festive music, community spirit and Christmas cheer. Hosted by the Parkes Ministers’ Association, this much-loved annual event features Christmas carols, performances by local community groups and a chance for the community to come together to celebrate the festive season. LIBRARY FLICKS Wednesday 30 December Finish off 2026 with a chilled night out at the movies at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Usually their Friday Flicks are held on the last Friday of the month, but with Christmas Day on Friday this year, it's been moved to Wednesday 30 December, 6pm-8pm. You must be a library member to attend and bookings are essential, which can be done through Humanitix. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au