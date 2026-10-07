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What's on in and around Parkes

<p>Amelia Callagham, Margaret Robinson and Janet Callaghan in Margaret\\u2019s garden during last year\\'s open gardens event. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Amelia Callagham, Margaret Robinson and Janet Callaghan in Margaret\\u2019s garden during last year\\'s open gardens event. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Amelia Callagham, Margaret Robinson and Janet Callaghan in Margaret’s garden during last year's open gardens event. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Your local and regional events guide
October 7, 2026 • 09:24

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