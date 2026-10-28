What's on in and around Parkes

TAKING A BOW: ICONIC 75 EXHIBITION Runs until 14 November The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery is celebrating 75 years of stories and song, and honours the rich history of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life across generations. The exhibition will be open until 14 November and is held alongside the ICONIC shows at the Little Theatre. OUR SHIRE EVENT Friday 30 October Our Shire 2026 is a new and free community showcase celebrating the people, businesses, clubs and organisations that make the Parkes Shire a great place to live. It will take place in Cooke Park on Friday 30 October from 3pm to 7pm, with 24 exhibitors signed up. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, interested in volunteering, seeking local services or simply keen to meet new people, Our Shire offers an easy and welcoming way to find out more about the community around you. JACKSON ACES IN PARKES Saturday 31 October Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon and night of mystery, music and fun as viral magician and global sensation Jackson Aces makes his Central West debut in Parkes. See him live at the Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday 31 October over two shows: a child-friendly show designed especially for families and kids at 3.30pm, ticket $20 or $90 for a group of five (children must be accompanied by an adult) ; then experience the full magic spectacular, plus live music from talented Parkes country music artist Gracey Denham-Jones in an extended night show at 7.30pm, ticket $50, $100 for VIP (limited available) or $200 for a group of five. It's all to raise money for the Middleton Public School P&C. Tickets can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/host/middleton-public-school-p-and-c, or purchased from Inkwood & Ivy Book Shop in Clarinda Street, Middleton Public School front office and Parkes Leagues Club. NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY Saturday 31 October The Parkes Community NAIDOC Family Fun Day is on Saturday 31 October. Come along and enjoy a wonderful day celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, recognising local achievements with the 2026 Parkes Community NAIDOC Awards, and bringing our community together. There will be performances, arts and craft, dance workshop, stalls, free barbecue and face painting, 10am until 1pm at the Bushmans Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. MUSICA ARIOSO SHOWCASE Sunday 1 November Book your tickets to the Musica Arioso Showcase and help support local people affected by breast cancer. Choose from three concerts on Sunday 1 November at Parkes Little Theatre: 10am, 1pm or 4pm. Enjoy performances by talented students, plus former student and guest artist Gracey Denham-Jones at all three concerts, with a live performance and merch/CD signing. There will also be guest performances from Lexi and Oscar at the 10am concert and H2O at the 1pm concert. All proceeds go to Parkes Can Assist and Parkes Breast Care Nurse, with funds staying local to support our community and surrounding areas. Bring your family, cheer on our performers and make a difference. Buy your tickets at https://www.musicaarioso.com.au/showcases. FREE COMMUNITY BBQ WITH PHIL DONATO Wednesday November 4 Enjoy a free barbecue and cold drink while catching up with State Member for Orange Phil Donato at Cooke Park. The community event provides an opportunity to raise local issues, ask questions and have a chat in an informal setting. Everyone is welcome to attend between 11am and 2pm. MOVIE NIGHT IN THE PARK Friday 6 November Get ready for a fun-filled evening in Cooke Park, with a movie under the stars and plenty more to enjoy. See the park light up for the evening, grab a bite from the food vans and settle in for a family-friendly movie on the big screen, thanks to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations. They're keeping what movie will be screening under wraps for now, so come find out for yourself from 5pm-8.30pm. Bring your picnic rugs, gather your family and friends, and join us for a relaxed evening of food, fun and entertainment. CWA NOURISH AND FLOURISH Saturday 7 November A wonderful mix of nutrition, wellbeing, creativity and connection, Nourish and Flourish is a day for everyone. Parkes CWA is excited to welcome a wonderful line-up of presenters and facilitators who will share their knowledge and talents through workshops while deliciously nutritious morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided throughout the day by CWA. It takes place from 9am until 3.30pm at Adavale Hall, Goonumbla. There is a raffle and lucky door prizes. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased through trybooking.com. For updates, find Parkes CWA on Facebook or email J.case2@bigpond.com. GARAGE SALE TRAIL 7 November-15 November Australia’s biggest secondhand treasure hunt is returning this November. Over two big weekends, 7–8 and 14–15 November, more than 300,000 Australians will hit the streets to sell, shop and connect at garage sales and markets across the country, including in Parkes. Thinking of decluttering? Hosting a garage sale or secondhand market has never been easier. Or curate your own treasure map from the thousands of sales happening across the country. There’s no better time to hunt down unique finds and secondhand steals. Head to www.garagesaletrail.com.au to find a sale near you or to register. EASY GOIN' GOING GONE... TOUR 13 November-30 January After three years entertaining crowds across the Central West, Parkes band Easy Goin' is hitting the road one last time before two of its band members leave Parkes in 2027. The trio has announced a farewell tour: catch them at Trundle Services and Citizens Club on 13 November, Club Forbes on 4 December, Club Cowra on 5 December, Coachman Hotel in Parkes on 22 January, The Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January, and the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes on 30 January. CROP SWAP Saturday 14 November The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au