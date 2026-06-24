AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

25-28 June

Parkes Christian School presents Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days amateur production over four exciting performances, which includes a Sunday matinee. Phileas Fogg, fantastically wealthy and a dedicated man of scientific reason, has deduced that a mere 80 days is enough to circumnavigate the globe. And he’s staked his entire fortune on it. Will bandits, an act of chivalry, and a meddlesome inspector from Scotland Yard prevent him from fulfilling this mindboggling task? Follow Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout aboard steamships, locomotives, and elephants - as he learns about the heart, himself, and a world bigger than he ever anticipated. $20 for an adult and $10 for a child, tickets available at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1583947.

ANNIE JR

26-27 June

Join the incredibly talented cast and crew at Red Bend Catholic College as they bring this timeless, heart warming story to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life", it’s a feel-good show perfect for the whole family. Come along and support the College's wonderful students on June 26 and 27. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Get your tickets online www.123tix.com.au/events/53215/annie-jr.

BOARS LADIES DAY

Saturday 27 June

Join the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club for its ladies day - a day of footy, food and bubbles at Spicer Oval from 12.30pm, followed by the ladies day after party with cocktails and Noah Dorin Music in the clubhouse.

LADIES BOWLS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

Tuesday 30 June

The Parkes Women's Bowling Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary and everyone is welcome to join them at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club in Cecile Street for a bowls celebration. The day will involve Triples 2 bowls over 15 ends or until the bell, as well as a spider, raffle, 100 club and lucky door prizes. Morning tea is at 9.30am with play to begin at 10am. The event will go ahead whether it's wet or fine. Club uniform must be worn and it's $25 per player (includes green fees). Entries close Tuesday 16 June and teams or singles entries are welcome. Call Janice MacMahon on 0405 453 017 or email Parkesladiesbowls@gmail.com. Please advise any specific dietary requirements.

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS OFFICE COMMUNITY INFORMATION NIGHT

Wednesday 1 July

A community information night hosted by the Environmental Defenders Office has been organised for 6pm upstairs at the Parkes Services Club where they will discuss and help the community prepare for the Environmental Impact Statement process regarding the Parkes Energy Recovery project.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS AT PCYC

6-20 July

Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with a fun-filled program at the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street they’ll love. Running from 8am–4pm Monday to Friday, there's a great range and variety of activities, games and fun each day. It’s the perfect way to keep the kids active and happy over the break. Cost is $55 per day with lunch orders available at $15 per day. Bookings can be made directly via email parkes@pcycnsw.org.au or call 6862 3825. Limited places are available.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

7-14 July

Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is the place to be these July school holidays with a range of activities planned: The schedule begins with button mosaics for Years K-2 on Tuesday 7 July 10.30am-12pm $2, holiday flicks (PG) for Years K-6 on Wednesday 8 July 10.30am-12pm free, K-Pop themed lock-in for Years 5-8 on Monday 13 July 5.30pm-7pm $5, and fingerprint fun for Years 3-6 on Tuesday 14 July 10.30am-12pm $2. All can be booked through https://humanitix.com.

SCREEN PRINTING

Thursday, 9 July

There will be two sessions of screen printing fun for students in Years 3-6 (10am-11.30am) and 7–12 (12.30pm-2pm) at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Students design bold, eye-catching artworks and transform them into vibrant prints using simple stencil techniques. Perfect for exploring patterns, colour, and design, this engaging activity builds confidence while introducing real-world art processes. Tickets are $10 and can be found at https://humanitix.com.

CROP SWAP

Saturday 11 July

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday 11 July at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

NIGHT OF STAND-UP COMEDY

Tuesday 14 July

Comedian Jimmy Kuratz is bringing his Small Town Comedy Tour and "Good Doctor. Dumb Life Choices" show to the Parkes Leagues Club at 7pm. He's a flannel-wearing small-town Doctor of Chiropractic who's a little wild, a little wrong and a lot funnier than he should be. It's 80 minutes of fast, sharp, unapologetically funny comedy. If you’re tired of safe, predictable comedy and want something real, this show delivers. Early bird tickets are $20.90 but are limited, otherwise general admission is $27.50. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/parkes-leagues-club-nsw-stand-up-comedy.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

EARTHBOUND AND BEYOND

Friday 7 August

The opening of Earthbound and Beyond - a collaborative exhibition by the Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters takes place on Friday 7 August at 6pm at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Enjoy an inspiring evening of art, music, refreshments and great company as we celebrate the creativity of our local artists.

YOUTH LOCK-IN

Tuesday 4 August

This Youth Lock‑In is a The Big Think National Science Week edition. Exclusive after‑hours access to the Marramarra Makerspace from 5pm-7pm. Spend the night exploring, experimenting and creating with full access to the podcasting equipment, 3D printers, laser cutters, Cricut, robotics and more. This is your chance to take over the space, try new tech, learn from each other and bring your ideas to life. Make, create, collaborate - and yes, pizza is absolutely included. This is a youth event so attendees must be in Year 7 to Year 12 and all must be members of the library. Tickets $5 at https://events.humanitix.com/youth-lock-in-3/tickets.

THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE

Saturday 15 August

Register now and to be part of a team for the Construct and Conquer: The Great STEAM Challenge to tackle a hands-on STEAM challenge from 9am to 11.30am at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Participants will discuss, think, create, build, test and build some more, pushing creativity and design to the limit until the challenge is complete, tried and tested. With prizes up for grabs, it's a fast-paced, problem-solving adventure designed to spark teamwork, innovation and plenty of fun. Suitable for students in Years 5-10. Come up with a team or staff can help assign you one. Refreshments will be provided and all attendees must be members of the library. Register for free at https://events.humanitix.com/construct-and-conquer-the-great-steam-challenge.

MAKERSPACE IN MOTION

Thursday 20 August

To celebrate National Science Week, the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is bringing some exciting events to its centre. They're calling adults and youth (Year 7 and up) to attend their drop-in session in the Makerspace Studio after hours from 4pm to 6.30pm to see STEAM come to life. Explore what is on offer in the Makerspace as the team demonstrates 3D printing, laser cutting, the embroidery sewing machine, robotics in action and Cricut. A perfect chance to sign-up for membership and there will be some give-a-ways. Come and go anytime during this session and be sure to book in for The Big Think science talk with operations scientist at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Observatory John Sarkissian directly after this session. The topic is "Challenging Concepts: how well do we know what we think we know?". Light refreshments will be served. Register for both events separately at events.humanitix.com.

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

MACK LABEL BALL

Saturday 17 October

The Mack Label Ball is a special night created to honour Mack Mitchell and raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, black tie glamour, and great food from 6pm-11:30pm at the Parkes Racecourse. The night will feature performances from Scarlett Gee, Lenny Boss, Adam Davison, Missy Lancaster and Vince Phillips, creating an electric atmosphere from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival, alongside canapés, cocktails, and drinks served throughout the evening, with plenty of entertainment, great company, and memorable moments. The event will also include live auctions, with proceeds helping to cover event costs, and all remaining funds going back into the community to support mental health and suicide awareness initiatives. After the ball, celebrations will continue at the The Cambridge Hotel, with a DJ, drink specials, and buses provided for guest transport. This is a night to come together, dress up, celebrate life, and make a difference. It's strictly black tie with a touch of country and 18+ event.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au