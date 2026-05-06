CIRCUS ARLO

7-10 MAY

Circus Arlo, Australia’s newest circus spectacular, is coming to Parkes for the first time ever. Tickets are $15-$35 with food, games and rides open one hour before showtimes at the Parkes Showground. For more details and to purchase your tickets visit www.circus-arlo.com.

SOUTHERN CROSS VILLAGE FETE

Saturday, 9 May

The Southern Cross Village Fete is back for another year from 10am to 1pm. There will be fun for all ages including a cake stall, barbecue, lamingtons, plants, craft, produce raffles and more. There will be performances by Parkes Shire Band, Parkes School of Dance and Parkes Community Choir. There will also be a Parkes in past years display.

FIRE STATION OPEN DAY

Saturday, 9 May

The Parkes Fire Station is hosting its open day once again from 10am-2pm with their fire trucks and equipment on display for the community to take a look. You'll have the opportunity to meet and talk to some of our firefighters, ask them questions and watch live demonstrations. And there will be a range of free activities and fun for all, including station tours, safety presentations and firefighting demonstrations.

CROP SWAP

Saturday, 9 May

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday, 9 May at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Opening night for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026, Sister Act, is Saturday, 9 May, which is all but sold out. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

ROTARY MARKETS

SATURDAY, 9 MAY

Come browse the markets to find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day among the stalls. Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea markets return to Lions Park in Forbes from 8am to 12.30pm on Saturday, 9 May. To book your stall phone 0427 201 445.

DYING TO KNOW DAY

Wednesday, 13 May, RSVP by 8 May

Join the Western NSW Primary Health Network and the Western NSW Local Health District for Dying to Know Day in Parkes, a free community event at the Parkes Services Club 10am to 2.30pm, offering practical information, conversations and support around end-of-life planning and care. Hear from local services on topics including: Can Assist, advance care planning, voluntary assisted dying, end-of-life doulas, end-of-life packages, Carer Gateway, specialist palliative care, legal information, and mindfulness and relaxation. A light lunch will be provided. Register online at https://wnswphn.snapforms.com.au/form/d2kday---parkesforbes-registration-form. You can also call 0467 965 255 or email Tamara.Gross@health.nsw.gov.au. Everyone is welcome.

BE A COP IN YOUR HOME TOWN INFO SESSION

Friday, 15 May

If you live in a regional area the NSW Police Force is making it easier for people to become a police officer while staying connected with their family, lifestyle and community. The 'You Should Be A Cop In Your Hometown' program gives people the confidence about where they'll be working once they join. There are also great incentives available for officers working in regional areas. Head to the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street on 15 May from 10am-2pm to find out more and meet our local police.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

FORBES VINTAGE AND COLLECTABLES FAIR

Saturday, 16 May

Book your stalls now to be part of the vintage and collectables fair that is such a feature of heritage week in Forbes Town Hall. Contact Rotary Ipomoea members on 0439 708 456 or 0413 274 735.

PARKES GOLD CUP

Sunday, 17 May

Get ready for one of the biggest days on the racing calendar in Parkes - the Parkes Gold Cup. The eight-race TAB Showcase meeting features $280,000 in prize money and will see the return of the Inglis Xtra Bonus Series after its maiden staging last year. There will be live music all afternoon at the Parkes Racecourse, kids entertainment, on-course catering, and bars and bookmakers. Country singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Swannell from Oberon is among the live entertainment. Parkes Jockey Club have seating and entertainment packages that's perfect for groups, you find out more information on their Facebook page. Don’t miss the action, the atmosphere, and a great day out for everyone.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

TOOLS, TYRES AND TIARAS

Tuesday, 19 May

Don’t know much about cars? In celebration of Road Safety Week, join Tyrepower Parkes for a fun, relaxed ladies night where they’ll show you: What’s actually under the bonnet (in plain English), how to check your tyres like a pro and what those mystery dashboard lights mean. The night includes no awkward questions and no pressure, drinks and nibbles, professional advice and giveaways. Bring your bestie, your mum, or just yourself.

HEALTHY HAROLD'S COLOUR RUN

Wednesday, 20 May

Parkes is set to come alive with colour as the Healthy Harold Colour Run returns, with local community groups, sporting clubs, health services and businesses invited to get involved. It all takes place on 20 May from 3.30pm to 5pm at Keast Park in Hooley Street. Stallholder expressions of interest are open for the free, family-friendly event, visit https://go.lifeed.org.au/FOH2026 or email nsw@lifeed.org.au.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au