ANZAC DAY

Saturday, 25 April

Residents are invited to attend the Anzac Day commemorative services held across the Parkes Shire, to honour all who served and continue to serve in all conflicts, as well as those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Parkes services: 5.30am dawn service on Memorial Hill; 8.30am commemorative service at Cooke Park Cenotaph.

Peak Hill: 6am dawn service; 10.30am civic ceremony, both at AIF School of Arts Memorial Gates.

Bogan Gate: 5.50am-7.20am dawn service in Hutton Street.

ANZAC DAY BOWLS BASH

Saturday, 25 April

Spend your ANZAC Day at the Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club where they welcome the community to come and join them for a barbecue lunch from 12pm, social bowls from 1pm, watch the footy triple header on the big screen and tunes all afternoon.

ANZAC DAY HARNESS RACING

Sunday, 26 April

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing returns with its very special day of racing and tribute. Gates open at midday, with an ANZAC Day service and afternoon program of memorial races. There'll be a canteen and bar and free children's entertainment. The feature race of the afternoon is the Agriwest Little Wings Diggers Cup and entry on the day is by donation to Little Wings.

IANDRA OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, 26 April

Step back in time (just 30 minutes from Grenfell) and wander through one of regional NSW’s most impressive historic homes. Iandra Castle Open House returns and yes, it’s every bit as grand as it sounds. Bookings are now required (online only). $20 adults, $10 school-aged children and under 5 free. Parking is available onsite. It’s history, architecture, wide open spaces and a little bit of wow-factor - all in one afternoon. For bookings and more information https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

INKREDIBLE EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DAY

Sunday, 3 May

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery will be hosting their 16th Birthday Bash raising money for mental health. The street party from 9am to 4pm will include live music, food vans, market stalls, free kids activities, car and bike show, barbering, piercing and tattoo flash. All the fun will be had while raising awareness and funds for mental health through educational stalls throughout the event, donations and raffles. All proceeds from the street part go to local charity.

ANH DO - THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE LIVE

Thursday, 7 May

Anh Do's bestselling book, The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crow as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. You can catch Anh Do at the Parkes Leagues Club from 7.30pm. Book your tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536573

SOUTHERN CROSS VILLAGE FETE

Saturday, 9 May

The Southern Cross Village Fete is back again for another year from 10am to 1pm. There will be fun for all ages including a cake stall, barbeque, lamingtons, plants, craft, produce raffles and more. There will be performances by Parkes Shire Band, Parkes School of Dance and Parkes Community Choir. There will also be a Parkes in past years display.

CROP SWAP

Saturday, 9 May

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday, 9 May at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Opening night for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026, Sister Act, is Saturday, 9 May, which is all but sold out. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

TOOLS, TYRES AND TIARAS

Tuesday, 19 May

Don’t know much about cars? In celebration of Road Safety Week, join Tyrepower Parkes for a fun, relaxed ladies night where they’ll show you: What’s actually under the bonnet (in plain English), how to check your tyres like a pro and what those mystery dashboard lights mean. The night includes no awkward questions and no pressure, drinks and nibbles, professional advice and giveaways. Bring your bestie, your mum, or just yourself.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au