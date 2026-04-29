MUSIC BINGO

Friday, 1 May

Kick-off your Trundle ABBA Festival weekend with a fun-filled ABBA theme bingo night at the Trundle Golfie, raising funds for the Trundle Children’s Centre. From 5.30pm, the night will include games, disco hits all night and awesome prizes. There will be a barbecue available. Ages 12-plus is $20 for three games and a dabber, and under 12s are $10. Visit the Trundle Children’s Centre's Facebook page for the link to register - bookings ensure they have a dabber for everyone. Grab your friends and bring your best ABBA vibes for a great night supporting a great cause.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

It's here and Trundle’s widest main street in NSW is ready to sparkle! Head out to Trundle for the 2026 installment of the ABBA Festival. It’s all happening in the main street, prepurchased tickets are $65 or $80 at the gate, under 18s are free. Check out the festival program, including how to get there, and more, on the festival’s Facebook page.

SPONSORS DAY

Saturday, 2 May

The Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club's sponsors day is this Saturday as the club hosts Bathurst and Wellington at on their home turf at Spicer Oval. They're looking forward to also hosting and entertaining their sponsors in an action-packed day of rugby from 10.30am in their exclusive sponsors areas with food and bar access.

INKREDIBLE EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DAY

Sunday, 3 May

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery will be hosting their 16th Birthday Bash raising money for mental health. The street party from 9am to 4pm will include live music, food vans, market stalls, free kids activities, car and bike show, barbering, piercing and tattoo flash. All the fun will be had while raising awareness and funds for mental health through educational stalls throughout the event, donations and raffles. All proceeds from the street part go to local charity.

ANH DO - THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE LIVE

Thursday, 7 May

Anh Do's bestselling book, The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crow as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. You can catch Anh Do at the Parkes Leagues Club from 7.30pm. Book your tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536573

SOUTHERN CROSS VILLAGE FETE

Saturday, 9 May

The Southern Cross Village Fete is back for another year from 10am to 1pm. There will be fun for all ages including a cake stall, barbecue, lamingtons, plants, craft, produce raffles and more. There will be performances by Parkes Shire Band, Parkes School of Dance and Parkes Community Choir. There will also be a Parkes in past years display.

FIRE STATION OPEN DAY

Saturday, 9 May

The Parkes Fire Station is hosting its open day once again from 10am-2pm with their fire trucks and equipment on display for the community to take a look. You'll have the opportunity to meet and talk to some of our firefighters, ask them questions and watch live demonstrations. And there will be a range of free activities and fun for all, including station tours, safety presentations and firefighting demonstrations.

CROP SWAP

Saturday, 9 May

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday, 9 May at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Opening night for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026, Sister Act, is Saturday, 9 May, which is all but sold out. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

DYING TO KNOW DAY

Wednesday, 13 May, RSVP by 8 May

Join the Western NSW Primary Health Network and the Western NSW Local Health District for Dying to Know Day in Parkes, a free community event at the Parkes Services Club 10am to 2.30pm, offering practical information, conversations and support around end-of-life planning and care. Hear from local services on topics including: Can Assist, advance care planning, voluntary assisted dying, end-of-life doulas, end-of-life packages, Carer Gateway, specialist palliative care, legal information, and mindfulness and relaxation. A light lunch will be provided. Register online at https://wnswphn.snapforms.com.au/form/d2kday---parkesforbes-registration-form. You can also call 0467 965 255 or email Tamara.Gross@health.nsw.gov.au. Everyone is welcome.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

TOOLS, TYRES AND TIARAS

Tuesday, 19 May

Don’t know much about cars? In celebration of Road Safety Week, join Tyrepower Parkes for a fun, relaxed ladies night where they’ll show you: What’s actually under the bonnet (in plain English), how to check your tyres like a pro and what those mystery dashboard lights mean. The night includes no awkward questions and no pressure, drinks and nibbles, professional advice and giveaways. Bring your bestie, your mum, or just yourself.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au