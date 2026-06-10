CHISEL BARNES TRIBUTE SHOW

Friday 12 June

The Two Fires Chisel Barnes Tribute Show is coming to the Parkes Leagues Club. This is more than just a tribute - it's the ultimate experience of Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes. This powerhouse performance brings to life the electrifying sounds and timeless hits of two of Australia’s most iconic rock legends. Relive the energy, grit, and passion of a live Chisel/Barnes concert as you're taken on a musical journey through the classics. ​Featuring the incredible powerhouse Tina Garufi on vocals and an incredible line-up of talented musicians who deliver a high-octane show packed with unforgettable moments. Visit www.parkesleaguesclub.com.au for tickets.

CROP SWAP

Saturday 13 June

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday 13 June at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

CENTRAL WEST CAR CLUB JUNE RUN

Sunday 14 June

The Central West Car Club is having a run this Sunday 14 June to Molong for lunch. Those interested are to meet at Bushman's Dam in Parkes at 9.30am for a 10am departure. Come and enjoy a day out - they hope to see you there. For more details head to the club's Facebook page.

FORBES FROST AND FIRE

Saturday 20 June

Forbes' Frost and Fire is back out of hibernation for 2026, and it’s set to be bigger, bolder and hotter than ever! Gearing up for its seventh incredible year, the Central West NSW’s hottest winter event will light up Forbes Ski Dam on Saturday 20 June from 4pm–10pm. Serving up its biggest food and beverage line-up to date, there will be four bars and 13 food vendors - something to suit every taste, appetite and budget. The red hot event program includes performances from Diesel, Magnificent Seven, Sydney Fire Dancers, Cirqueum Navigate Mini Grand Illusion, Sandee Facy, Foxxy Cleopatra, Amitie, Boganbila Culturals and the Conundrum V 44 Gallon Drummers. For full details and tickets visit www.amazingforbesnsw.com/frost-and-fire.

GOOLOOGONG ESKY BALL

Saturday, 20 June

Get your group of friends together to enjoy a night of great food, great tunes, great company - the Gooloogong Esky Ball is back with a Vintage Vegas theme. There'll be music by Class Act - Trio, canapes and main meal by Eat Your Greens. Tickets $110 through trybooking.com.

TRUNDLE OLD BOYS AND SPONSORS DAY

Sunday 21 June

It's always a special day for the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club when they get to honour and thank their Old Boys and their sponsors, which this year takes place on 21 June at Berryman Oval. Join the club for a huge day against the Manildra Rhinos as they acknowledge the contributions from both of these groups. Entry will be free for Old Boys and sponsors, with platters and drinks provided in a designated area to show the club's appreciation.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

25-28 June

Parkes Christian School presents Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days amateur production over four exciting performances, which includes a Sunday matinee. Phileas Fogg, fantastically wealthy and a dedicated man of scientific reason, has deduced that a mere 80 days is enough to circumnavigate the globe. And he’s staked his entire fortune on it. Will bandits, an act of chivalry, and a meddlesome inspector from Scotland Yard prevent him from fulfilling this mindboggling task? Follow Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout aboard steamships, locomotives, and elephants - as he learns about the heart, himself, and a world bigger than he ever anticipated. $20 for an adult and $10 for a child, tickets available at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1583947.

ANNIE JR

26-27 June

Join the incredibly talented cast and crew at Red Bend Catholic College as they bring this timeless, heart warming story to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life", it’s a feel-good show perfect for the whole family. Come along and support the College's wonderful students on June 26 and 27. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Get your tickets online www.123tix.com.au/events/53215/annie-jr.

BOARS LADIES DAY

Saturday 27 June

Join the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club for its ladies day - a day of footy, food and bubbles at Spicer Oval from 12.30pm, followed by the ladies day after party with cocktails and Noah Dorin Music in the clubhouse.

LADIES BOWLS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

Tuesday 30 June

The Parkes Women's Bowling Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary and everyone is welcome to join them at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club in Cecile Street for a bowls celebration. The day will involve Triples 2 bowls over 15 ends or until the bell, as well as a spider, raffle, 100 club and lucky door prizes. Morning tea is at 9.30am with play to begin at 10am. The event will go ahead whether it's wet or fine. Club uniform must be worn and it's $25 per player (includes green fees). Entries close Tuesday 16 June and teams or singles entries are welcome. Call Janice MacMahon on 0405 453 017 or email Parkesladiesbowls@gmail.com. Please advise any specific dietary requirements.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

CROP SWAP

Saturday 11 July

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday 11 July at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

MACK LABEL BALL

Saturday 17 October

The Mack Label Ball is a special night created to honour Mack Mitchell and raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, black tie glamour, and great food from 6pm-11:30pm at the Parkes Racecourse. The night will feature performances from Scarlett Gee, Lenny Boss, Adam Davison, Missy Lancaster and Vince Phillips, creating an electric atmosphere from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival, alongside canapés, cocktails, and drinks served throughout the evening, with plenty of entertainment, great company, and memorable moments. The event will also include live auctions, with proceeds helping to cover event costs, and all remaining funds going back into the community to support mental health and suicide awareness initiatives. After the ball, celebrations will continue at the The Cambridge Hotel, with a DJ, drink specials, and buses provided for guest transport. This is a night to come together, dress up, celebrate life, and make a difference. It's strictly black tie with a touch of country and 18+ event.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au