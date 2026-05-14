SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Opening night for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026, Sister Act, is Saturday, 9 May, which is all but sold out. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

BE A COP IN YOUR HOME TOWN INFO SESSION

Friday, 15 May

If you live in a regional area the NSW Police Force is making it easier for people to become a police officer while staying connected with their family, lifestyle and community. The 'You Should Be A Cop In Your Hometown' program gives people the confidence about where they'll be working once they join. There are also great incentives available for officers working in regional areas. Head to the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street on 15 May from 10am-2pm to find out more and meet our local police.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

FORBES VINTAGE AND COLLECTABLES FAIR

Saturday, 16 May

Book your stalls now to be part of the vintage and collectables fair that is such a feature of heritage week in Forbes Town Hall. Contact Rotary Ipomoea members on 0439 708 456 or 0413 274 735.

PARKES GOLD CUP

Sunday, 17 May

Get ready for one of the biggest days on the racing calendar in Parkes - the Parkes Gold Cup. The eight-race TAB Showcase meeting features $280,000 in prize money and will see the return of the Inglis Xtra Bonus Series after its maiden staging last year. There will be live music all afternoon at the Parkes Racecourse, kids entertainment, on-course catering, and bars and bookmakers. Country singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Swannell from Oberon is among the live entertainment. Parkes Jockey Club have seating and entertainment packages that's perfect for groups, you find out more information on their Facebook page. Don’t miss the action, the atmosphere, and a great day out for everyone.

TOOLS, TYRES AND TIARAS

Tuesday, 19 May

Don’t know much about cars? In celebration of Road Safety Week, join Tyrepower Parkes for a fun, relaxed ladies night where they’ll show you: What’s actually under the bonnet (in plain English), how to check your tyres like a pro and what those mystery dashboard lights mean. The night includes no awkward questions and no pressure, drinks and nibbles, professional advice and giveaways. Bring your bestie, your mum, or just yourself.

HEALTHY HAROLD'S COLOUR RUN

Wednesday, 20 May

Parkes is set to come alive with colour as the Healthy Harold Colour Run returns, with local community groups, sporting clubs, health services and businesses invited to get involved. It all takes place on 20 May from 3.30pm to 5pm at Keast Park in Hooley Street. Stallholder expressions of interest are open for the free, family-friendly event, visit https://go.lifeed.org.au/FOH2026 or email nsw@lifeed.org.au.

WELCOME TO PARKES SHIRE EVENT

Thursday, 21 May

Parkes Shire Council is excited to host its second Welcome to Parkes Shire event for those new to the Parkes Shire. Join them at this free event to learn about local services, meet our councillors and council staff, and enjoy prizes and raffles in a welcoming atmosphere. Doors open at 5pm, until 7.30pm, in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.

PLANNING FUTURE FOR PARKES SHIRE ARTS WORKSHOP

Thursday, 28 May

The Parkes Shire Council Arts Advisory Committee is holding a face-to-face community workshop on Thursday 28 May to create a new planning strategy on the future of arts, culture and creativity in the Parkes Shire. They're seeking feedback from artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations and community members to identify future priorities, opportunities and directions for the local arts sector. It will run from 6pm to 8pm at Marramarra Makerspace, located within the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. There's also a survey which can be found here: https://form.jotform.com/261191083950052 or at the library. To RSVP for the workshop, email kerryn.jones@parkes.nsw.gov.au. Read the story on page 8.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au