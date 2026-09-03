STREET STALL

Friday 4 September

The St George's Anglican Women are having a street stall in front of Discount Dave’s on Friday 4 September at 8.30am until 1pm. Come and make your morning tea delicious.

TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY

Saturday 5 September

An iconic Aussie event for the whole family, the Trundle Bush Tucker Day returns to the Trundle Showground to celebrate the best of country life with a full day of family-friendly entertainment, bush traditions and bush cooking. Visitors can enjoy the National Bush Cook Championship, cooking competitions and demonstrations, free bush tucker tastings, the popular billy boiling sprint, market stalls, live music, food vans, dog jumping , bushman's relay and kids activities. The 2026 event will also feature performances by country music artists Lane Pittman and Tori Darke, promising a lively atmosphere from morning through to the evening. Get your tickets at https://bushtuckerday.123tix.com.au/events/profile/trundle-bush-tucker-day.

EARTHBOUND AND BEYOND

Until 5 September

Earthbound and Beyond, a collaborative exhibition by the Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters, is on at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre in the Coventry Room. See 120 paintings and ceramic works created by more than 35 local artists. The exhibition runs until Saturday 5 September.

HARVEST AND HANDMADE

Sunday 6 September

Something exciting is growing at Dirty Gloves Nursery. Formerly known as the Dirty Gloves Nursery Open Day, this event is returning in 2026 with a fresh new name and an even bigger experience. Harvest and Handmade is a celebration of gardening, creativity, community, and local talent. Explore an incredible range of plants, trees, pots, and gardening essentials; learn from inspiring guest speakers and industry experts; participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations; discover unique handmade goods from talented local artisans and makers; browse homegrown produce, homemade treats, and locally crafted products; and connect with fellow gardeners, plant lovers, and creative minds. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a weekend plant enthusiast, or simply looking for a wonderful day out, Harvest and Handmade promises something for everyone.

STREET STALL

Friday 11 September

The Parkes Country Women’s Association is having a street stall on Friday 11 September from 9am-noon outside Discount Dave’s in Clarinda Street. Be sure to stop by and say hello, and support a special community organisation.

HOMEGROWN PARKES

Saturday 12 September

The event that celebrates all things locally grown and made is back for its second installment for the year. Over 50 market stalls, crop swap, live music, creative workshops and performances, activities and demonstrations take place in Cooke Park from 9am-2pm. For more details and to express interest in being a stallholder visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.au/joinus/homegrownparkes.

GLITTER AND GLOW 70S AND 80S NIGHT

Saturday 12 September

Dress-up in your best 70s or 80s disco fashion, there's a Glitter and Glow night at 6.30pm with great prizes to be won at Adavale Lane Community Hall - 90 Adavale Lane, Goonumbla, 20 minutes from Parkes off the Bogan Road. WildKatz will be playing all of your favourite songs from these two decades. Dinner will be provided - a feast starting with continuous grazing boards then onto a smorgasbord of fun favourites, lamb and gravy rolls, sausage and onion buns, sweet and sour beef ball, chicken Korma and rice. Finishing off with a delicious array of cakes and slices. BYO Drinks. Free bus from Parkes, leaving Cooke Park at 6pm to arrive at Adavale Lane Community Hall by 6.30pm and leaving the hall at 11pm to return back to Parkes at 11.30pm. Limited numbers, book your seat on the bus on trybooking. There will be a jumping castle for the kids, photobooth and fire drums out the back. Book your tickets on Trybooking. There are limited numbers for the venue.

NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday 19 September

Save the date for the Parkes NAIDOC Family Fun Day that usually takes place at Bushman's Hill. More details coming soon.

DIRTY DISH GRAVEL

19-20 September

Following the success of last year’s Goodness Gravel event in Parkes, organisers are excited to welcome riders back for the second annual Parkes cycling event. Inspired by our iconic landmark, this event is being called the ‘Dirty Dish’, to highlight the amazing gravel roads Parkes has to offer. In partnership with the talented team at Goodness Gravel, this exciting event will once again showcase the stunning landscapes, iconic landmarks, smooth gravel and welcoming communities of the Parkes Region. From experienced gravel riders to those looking for a more relaxed ride, there’s an option to suit all abilities. There are beginner-friendly routes designed for riders new to cycling events and post-ride festivities featuring live music and local food vendors. Register at https://www.goodnessgravel.com/the-dirty-dish. Grab your bike, rally your crew and get ready to ride at the second annual Parkes cycling event.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

OPEN GARDENS AND MARKETS

Sunday 11 October

Save the date, Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page.

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au