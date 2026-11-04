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What's on in and around Parkes

<p>Enjoy a movie under the stars in Cooke Park on Friday night.</p>\\n
<p>Enjoy a movie under the stars in Cooke Park on Friday night.</p>\\n

Enjoy a movie under the stars in Cooke Park on Friday night.

Your local and regional events guide
November 4, 2026 • 04:52

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