What's on in and around Parkes

TAKING A BOW: ICONIC 75 EXHIBITION Runs until 14 November The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery is celebrating 75 years of stories and song, and honours the rich history of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life across generations. The exhibition will be open until 14 November. MOVIE NIGHT IN THE PARK Friday 6 November Get ready for a fun-filled evening in Cooke Park, with a movie under the stars and plenty more to enjoy. See the park light up for the evening, grab a bite from the food vans and settle in for a family-friendly movie on the big screen, thanks to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations. They're keeping what movie will be screening under wraps for now, so come find out for yourself from 5pm-8.30pm. Bring your picnic rugs, gather your family and friends, and join us for a relaxed evening of food, fun and entertainment. CWA NOURISH AND FLOURISH Saturday 7 November A wonderful mix of nutrition, wellbeing, creativity and connection, Nourish and Flourish is a day for everyone. Parkes CWA is excited to welcome a wonderful line-up of presenters and facilitators who will share their knowledge and talents through workshops while deliciously nutritious morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided throughout the day by CWA. It takes place from 9am until 3.30pm at Adavale Hall, Goonumbla. There is a raffle and lucky door prizes. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased through trybooking.com. For updates, find Parkes CWA on Facebook or email J.case2@bigpond.com. SMALL FARMS – BREAKFAST IN THE BUSHES Saturday 7 November Got a small farm, acreage or rural block? This one’s for you. Dirty Gloves Nursery at 54 Corcoran Road, Parkes is excited to be hosting Central West Local Land Services for a morning of learning, local knowledge, good food and all things land management from 9am–11am. Come along, grab a bacon and egg roll, enjoy a cuppa and have a chat with the experts about making the most of your property. Whether you’re a seasoned landholder, new to acreage life or simply keen to learn more about caring for your patch of Australia, there’ll be something useful for you to take home. Register at https://events.humanitix.com/small-farms-breakfast-in-the-bushes-parkes-nov-2026. THAT HALF BARBARIC TWANG DOCUMENTARY Saturday 7 November Amusu Theatre in Manildra is hosting the Central West Regional NSW Premiere of ‘That Half Barbaric Twang’, a music film documentary by director Stephen DuPont, starring well known Australian actors David Field, Geoff Morrell and music legend Tim Oxley, at 3pm. After the film there will be a live performance followed by a Q&A session with the director and cast. This was filmed in 2019 in the Central West at Hill End, Sofala, Bathurst, Orange, Parkes, Dubbo, Wellington, Molong, Yeoval, Eugowra and Gooloogong. The film won best emerging director at the 2026 Melbourne documentary film festival and was a finalist in best Australian documentary and best music documentary. Tickets are $25 at https://events.humanitix.com/that-half-barbaric-twang-amusu-theatre-manildra. GARAGE SALE TRAIL 7 November-15 November Australia’s biggest secondhand treasure hunt is returning this November. Over two big weekends, 7–8 and 14–15 November, more than 300,000 Australians will hit the streets to sell, shop and connect at garage sales and markets across the country, including in Parkes. Thinking of decluttering? Hosting a garage sale or secondhand market has never been easier. Or curate your own treasure map from the thousands of sales happening across the country. There’s no better time to hunt down unique finds and secondhand steals. Head to www.garagesaletrail.com.au to find a sale near you or to register. REMEMBRANCE DAY Wednesday 11 November The Returned and Services League of Australia, Parkes Sub Branch, will commemorate Remembrance Day at the cenotaph in Cooke Park. Each year on this day Australians observe one minute’s silence at 11am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts. EASY GOIN' GOING GONE... TOUR 13 November-30 January After three years entertaining crowds across the Central West, Parkes band Easy Goin' is hitting the road one last time before two of its band members leave Parkes in 2027. The trio has announced a farewell tour: catch them at Trundle Services and Citizens Club on 13 November, Club Forbes on 4 December, Club Cowra on 5 December, Coachman Hotel in Parkes on 22 January, The Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January, and the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes on 30 January. CROP SWAP Saturday 14 November The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. PCS PERFORMANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 19-21 November Students from kindergarten to Year 12 at Parkes Christian School will take to the stage for three nights of entertainment called the Performance Extravaganza, featuring two one-act plays, Fish Tales and The Emerald Heist, along with a production of High School Musical Jr. The showcase highlights the talents of students across the school and promises an evening of drama, music, singing and dancing for the whole family. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available at https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1647771. EJ'S MUSO'S CLUB Sunday 29 November Come along for easy jamming with EJ’s Muso’s. On the last Sunday of every month at 2pm. Venue changes each month so be sure to check the Facebook page for info. A full open stage and PA is provided, so just come and plug in. All ages, skill levels and genres are welcome. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au