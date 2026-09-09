What's on in and around Parkes

STREET STALL Friday 11 September The Parkes Country Women’s Association is having a street stall on Friday 11 September from 9am-noon outside Discount Dave’s in Clarinda Street. Be sure to stop by and say hello, and support a special community organisation. FORBES SHOW 11 and 12 September The 150th Forbes Show is on this Friday and Saturday, with live entertainment, your sideshow alley favourites and the promise of the biggest fireworks display this show has seen. Read all about it in our special liftout feature inside this edition. HOMEGROWN PARKES Saturday 12 September The event that celebrates all things locally grown and made is back for its second installment for the year. Over 50 market stalls, crop swap, live music, creative workshops and performances, activities and demonstrations take place in Cooke Park from 10am-2pm. For more details and to express interest in being a stallholder visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.au/joinus/homegrownparkes. GLITTER AND GLOW 70S AND 80S NIGHT Saturday 12 September Dress-up in your best 70s or 80s disco fashion, there's a Glitter and Glow night at 6.30pm with great prizes to be won at Adavale Lane Community Hall - 90 Adavale Lane, Goonumbla, 20 minutes from Parkes off the Bogan Road. WildKatz will be playing all of your favourite songs from these two decades. Dinner will be provided - a feast starting with continuous grazing boards then onto a smorgasbord of fun favourites, lamb and gravy rolls, sausage and onion buns, sweet and sour beef ball, chicken Korma and rice. Finishing off with a delicious array of cakes and slices. BYO Drinks. Free bus from Parkes, leaving Cooke Park at 6pm to arrive at Adavale Lane Community Hall by 6.30pm and leaving the hall at 11pm to return back to Parkes at 11.30pm. Limited numbers, book your seat on the bus on trybooking. There will be a jumping castle for the kids, photobooth and fire drums out the back. Book your tickets on Trybooking. There are limited numbers for the venue. GRAZING DOWN THE LACHLAN Saturday 12 September The multi award winning foodie adventure celebrates produce native to the Central West NSW region. Grazers are Welcomed to Country and are then free to wander along the 2.5 kilometre bush track between six stations offering delicious food with a matched beverage. Tickets are online now at www.grazingdownthelachlan.com/tickets NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY Saturday 19 September Save the date for the Parkes NAIDOC Family Fun Day that usually takes place at Bushman's Hill. More details coming soon. CHARITY BOWLS DAY Saturday 19 September The Parkes Services Railway Bowling Club and Parkes Spacemen are proudly hosting a charity bowls day fundraiser for Graham "Coley" Cole. Names to be in by 12.30pm and bowls commence at 1pm. Wear your club or footy colours, show your support and represent your club on the day. It's $20 per person and includes a sausage sandwich. There will be major raffles, lucky door prizes, music entertainment throughout the afternoon. Donations can be made to Peter Creith, 0418 299 746 or Andrew Thomas 0427 626 787, and for bowls information call Andrew Trotman on 0409 601 403. DIRTY DISH GRAVEL 19-20 September Following the success of last year’s Goodness Gravel event in Parkes, organisers are excited to welcome riders back for the second annual Parkes cycling event. Inspired by our iconic landmark, this event is being called the ‘Dirty Dish’, to highlight the amazing gravel roads Parkes has to offer. In partnership with the talented team at Goodness Gravel, this exciting event will once again showcase the stunning landscapes, iconic landmarks, smooth gravel and welcoming communities of the Parkes Region. From experienced gravel riders to those looking for a more relaxed ride, there’s an option to suit all abilities. There are beginner-friendly routes designed for riders new to cycling events and post-ride festivities featuring live music and local food vendors. Register at https://www.goodnessgravel.com/the-dirty-dish. Grab your bike, rally your crew and get ready to ride at the second annual Parkes cycling event. EUGOWRA SHOW Saturday 19 September Eugowra Show is on again and there is so much to see and do: yard dog trials, show jumping and ring events, animal nursery, ute show and shine, barrel racing for bikes and utes and lawn mower racing. There will be kids entertainment, the demolition derby, fireworks and live entertainment at the bar until late. STREET DREAMS Friday 25 September Victoria Park in Forbes will be transformed into a flowing, luminous underwater realm - inviting the community to dive into an enchanting water-themed celebration of art, light and performance for Street Dreams 2026. The festival of light returns to Victoria Park 5pm to 9pm, with live music a new feature of this year's event. CONNECT THE DOTS Saturday 26 September Connect the Dots is bringing our community together for a free morning of music, drumming, games and a barbecue at Kelly Reserve from 10am-12pm. Everyone is welcome! Come along, meet people, have some fun and help us celebrate what makes our community stronger when we connect. Connect the Dots is a community project to help locals better connect with one another through permanent and mobile “red dots” in public spaces across the Parkes Shire, each with a QR code leading them to an online community group directory. FORBES RODEO Saturday 26 September The Forbes Rodeo is back! This is the ninth annual Forbes Rodeo - a premier community event - come along and support local youth and sporting development and enjoy and unforgettable experience. It's on at the Forbes Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, ticket details to come. AUSTRALIAN UNITY OPEN DAY Tuesday 29 September Australia Unity in Parkes has moved to its new office location at 30 Welcome Street and they're celebrating with an open day from 10am-12pm. Everyone is welcome to come and discover how Australian Unity supports real wellbeing in our community: meet the team, explore their services and enjoy some morning tea. Australian Unity is an aged care provider that provides services to clients over the age of 65, to enable them to stay at home longer. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. CANOLA CUP FAMILY FUN DAY Monday 5 October Eugowra Harness Racing club hosts one of Australia’s best country harness racing meetings. The club offers patrons of all ages free entertainment on and off the track with harness racing at its best, with great prizes for fashions on the field, a live band, free jumping castle and face painting, amusement rides, and Pooka's magical fun show. Join in the fun with the bouncing pony and foot races. There will be food vendors including ice cream, coffee van and slushies. FORBES SPRING RACES Saturday 10 October Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races are set for a spectacular return. All-inclusive Spring Fling packages, with your race entry, race book, upstairs access with six hours of canapes, beer, wine and drink, are now available through 123tix.com.au. CROP SWAP Saturday 10 October The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. OPEN GARDENS AND MARKETS Sunday 11 October Save the date, Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page. READING DAY Friday 16 October The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon. BBQ CHAMPIONSHIPS 17 and 18 October The National BBQ Championships Forbes returns to Grinsted Oval on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October for a sizzling weekend of grilling and smoking. Join us for two jam‑packed days of mouth‑watering barbecue action, featuring live cooking demonstrations, top‑tier competitions, live music, bustling market stalls, and plenty of kids entertainment to keep the whole family happy. Proudly delivered in partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance. Registrations are online now, through the council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au