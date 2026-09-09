What's on in and around Parkes

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<p>Homegrown Parkes in Cooke Park is on Saturday 12 September.</p>\\n
<p>Homegrown Parkes in Cooke Park is on Saturday 12 September.</p>\\n

Homegrown Parkes in Cooke Park is on Saturday 12 September.

Your local and regional events guide
September 9, 2026 • 05:44

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