What's on in and around Parkes

CHARITY DINNER, AUCTION Saturday 26 September As part of this year's Central West Tractor Trek Group's annual trek, held in Parkes and surrounding areas this year, its annual dinner and auction will take place on the Saturday night of their trip, raising vital funds to support Little Wings and Medical Wings missions across the Central West. The evening will help Little Wings provide free flights for seriously ill or disabled children and their families travelling to major city hospitals, while Medical Wings brings health specialists directly to regional communities for vital clinics. The dinner starts at 6pm at the Parkes Leagues Club, entry is $50 and the dress code is smart casual. RSVP to cwctractortrek@outlook.com. STREET DREAMS Friday 25 September Victoria Park in Forbes will be transformed into a flowing, luminous underwater realm - inviting the community to dive into an enchanting water-themed celebration of art, light and performance for Street Dreams 2026. The festival of light returns to Victoria Park 5pm to 9pm, with live music a new feature of this year's event. CONNECT THE DOTS Saturday 26 September Connect the Dots is bringing our community together for a free morning of music, drumming, games and a barbecue at Kelly Reserve from 10am-12pm. Everyone is welcome! Come along, meet people, have some fun and help us celebrate what makes our community stronger. Enjoy performances and activities throughout the morning, including Gracey Denham-Jones, the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Rob Shannon, the Fijian Choir, Parkes Community Choir and Ukulele Group, Tapestry, Molly Moon and Heart Beat Drumming with Kitty Stitt. Connect the Dots is a community project to help locals better connect with one another through permanent and mobile “red dots” in public spaces across the Parkes Shire, each with a QR code leading them to an online community group directory. FORBES RODEO Saturday 26 September The Forbes Rodeo is back! This is the ninth annual Forbes Rodeo - a premier community event - come along and support local youth and sporting development and enjoy and unforgettable experience. It's on at the Forbes Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, ticket details to come. COSPLAY ARMOR WORKSHOP 28 September-12 October Ever wanted to design and make your own medieval-inspired armor? Join Parkes Youth Collective and CUC Parkes for a free three-session Cosplay Armor Workshop, where you’ll work through the process of designing and creating your own armor using moldable foam. This is a three-part program where you build your creation across all three sessions at the Marramarra Makerspace at the Parkes Shire Library. Dates are Monday 28 September 10am–12pm, Tuesday 6 October 10am–12pm and Monday 12 October 4pm–6pm. Sign up at https://events.humanitix.com/cosplay-workshop. AUSTRALIAN UNITY OPEN DAY Tuesday 29 September Australia Unity in Parkes has moved to its new office location at 30 Welcome Street and they're celebrating with an open day from 10am-12pm. Everyone is welcome to come and discover how Australian Unity supports real wellbeing in our community: meet the team, explore their services and enjoy some morning tea. Australian Unity is an aged care provider that provides services to clients over the age of 65, to enable them to stay at home longer. SKATE PARK SOCIAL Wednesday 30 September If you're aged between 12-17, come hang out with the Parkes Youth Collective for a free Skate Park Social. There will be two held in Parkes and Trundle these upcoming school holidays. The Parkes event will take place on 30 September from 11am-2pm at the Parkes Skate Park, on the corner of Hooley and Armstrong streets. There will be activities, sausage sizzle and a bottle of water provided. Grab your mates and come along for a fun relaxed day at the skate park. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. BOGAN GATE GOLF CLUB 50TH BIRTHDAY Sunday 4 October Bogan Gate Golf Club is celebrating its 50th birthday with a 4BBB over 18 holes starting at 8.30am, cost is $15. Lunch will be at 3pm and will be $15 too. There will be entertainment for non golfers, carpet bowls, croquet and putt putt golf. RSVP to Graeme on 0439 974 136 by 27 September. Everyone is welcome and you can invite your partners, family and friends. CANOLA CUP FAMILY FUN DAY Monday 5 October Eugowra Harness Racing club hosts one of Australia’s best country harness racing meetings. The club offers patrons of all ages free entertainment on and off the track with harness racing at its best, with great prizes for fashions on the field, a live band, free jumping castle and face painting, amusement rides, and Pooka's magical fun show. Join in the fun with the bouncing pony and foot races. There will be food vendors including ice cream, coffee van and slushies. SKATE PARK SOCIAL Wednesday 7 October This will be the second free Skate Park Social, run by the new Parkes Youth Collective, this one held in Trundle in the school holidays. Head down to the Trundle Skate Park, in Parkes Street within the Berryman Oval precinct, on 7 October from 11am-2pm. There will be activities, sausage sizzle and a bottle of water provided. Grab your mates and come along for a fun relaxed day at the skate park. TULLAMORE LONG LUNCH Saturday 10 October The Tullamore Bowling Club will come alive on 10 October with a long lunch designed to celebrate good food, good music and the easy charm of a spring afternoon in the Central West. Eat Your Greens, known for their polished country catering and generous seasonal menus, will be serving a beautifully curated lunch that leans into fresh produce, regional flavours, and relaxed shared dining. As guests settle in, the atmosphere will be set by Gracey Denham‑Jones. It’s the kind of day made for lingering — eating, listening, chatting, and enjoying the slow pace of a Tullamore weekend. 12pm until 4pm and tickets are $60, found at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/53925/tullamore-bowling-club-long-lunch?step=1-select. FORBES SPRING RACES Saturday 10 October Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races are set for a spectacular return. All-inclusive Spring Fling packages, with your race entry, race book, upstairs access with six hours of canapes, beer, wine and drink, are now available through 123tix.com.au. CROP SWAP Saturday 10 October The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. OPEN GARDENS AND MARKETS Sunday 11 October Save the date, Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page. READING DAY Friday 16 October The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon. BBQ CHAMPIONSHIPS 17 and 18 October The National BBQ Championships Forbes returns to Grinsted Oval on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October for a sizzling weekend of grilling and smoking. Join us for two jam‑packed days of mouth‑watering barbecue action, featuring live cooking demonstrations, top‑tier competitions, live music, bustling market stalls, and plenty of kids entertainment to keep the whole family happy. Proudly delivered in partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance. Registrations are online now, through the council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon. NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY Saturday 31 October The Parkes Community NAIDOC Family Fun Day is on Saturday 31 October. Come along and enjoy a wonderful day celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, recognising local achievements with the 2026 Parkes Community NAIDOC Awards, and bringing our community together. There will be performances, arts and craft, dance workshop, stalls, free barbecue and face painting, 10am until 1pm at the Bushmans Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au