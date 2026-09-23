What's on in and around Parkes

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<p>Connect the Dots is bringing our community together for a free morning of music, drumming, games and a barbecue at Kelly Reserve from 10am-12pm.</p>\\n
<p>Connect the Dots is bringing our community together for a free morning of music, drumming, games and a barbecue at Kelly Reserve from 10am-12pm.</p>\\n

Connect the Dots is bringing our community together for a free morning of music, drumming, games and a barbecue at Kelly Reserve from 10am-12pm.

Your local and regional events guide
September 23, 2026 • 05:11

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