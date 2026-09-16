What's on in and around Parkes

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<p>The Parkes cycling event returns for its second year, this time centred around our iconic landmark and called the \\u2018Dirty Dish Gravel\\u2019.</p>\\n
<p>The Parkes cycling event returns for its second year, this time centred around our iconic landmark and called the \\u2018Dirty Dish Gravel\\u2019.</p>\\n

The Parkes cycling event returns for its second year, this time centred around our iconic landmark and called the ‘Dirty Dish Gravel’.

Your local and regional events guide
September 16, 2026 • 07:04

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