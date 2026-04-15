ROCK BAND VIBES

Friday, 17 April

As part of Youth Week Rock Band Vibes is coming to the Parkes Library. It’s a beginner friendly crash course in what it’s like to play in a real band. Across each 2.5 hour workshop, participants rotate through guitar, bass, drums, vocals, and keys to get a taste of every role. Then they pick their favourite instrument, team up, and get to work creating a group sound together. No experience needed - just bring your enthusiasm and rock star energy! There are two groups - group 1 will start at 10am, group 2 at 1.30pm. Rehearsals are at 5pm, all culminating in a jam night that night from 6pm-8.30pm. Bookings are essential, at https://collections.humanitix.com/rock-band-vibes.

LIGHT UP PARKES

Saturday, 18 April

Save the date! Parkes Shire Council is bringing something special to Cooke Park. The heart of Parkes will be lighting up with a vibrant evening of live performances, local food vendors and a glowing community atmosphere. Mark it in your calendar and stay tuned - more details coming soon. Make sure to follow Parkes Shire Council on Facebook to be the first to know of new details.

TOMINGLEY PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 18 April

The Tomingley Picnic Races are back for another year where beautiful shoes meet dusty hooves. Gates open from 11am at the Tomingley Race Course. Entry is $20 per person with 16 years and under free. There will be bar facilities and canteen with various food options. There is strictly no BYO. There will be free kids entertainment including a jumping castle and free unpowered camping available.

CABONNE COMMUNITY BALLOON GLOW

Saturday, 18 April

This years event promises to be a bigger-than-ever, amazing spectacle with balloons lighting up the night sky at the Cabonne Community Glow at the Canowindra Sportsgrounds. This experience includes Night Markets complete with Food and Wine Stalls, Live Music, Entertainment and the highlight of the evening, the Cabonne Community Glow - a magical experience where you'll see hot air balloons lighting up their burners synced to all-new music under the beautiful evening skies in the Central West. The glow from the balloons is spectacular and will leave all who attend with great memories for years to come.

NATIONAL PARK WALK

Saturday, 18 April

The Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association NSW conducts regular guided walks in local national parks, nature reserves and forests. This walk will be 6km in Nangar National Park at Puzzleflat Creek, with some off track walking, and at medium level. Meet at 305 Puzzleflat Lane at 9.30am (45 minutes travel time from Parkes, directions on Google Maps or when you ring the night before). Leader is Juliet Hunt and she can be contacted on 0432 470 025. For more information visit the branch's website: https://sites.google.com/view/lachlanvalleynpa/home.

LIFE AND RHYMES OF BANJO PATERSON

Thursday, 23 April

Parkes Shire Library is excited to present Life and Rhymes of Banjo Paterson with Australian bush poet Gregory North at the Cooke Park Pavilion 3pm-5pm. Celebrate Australia’s most beloved poet through his words, his life, and his remarkable legacy. Hear your favourite Banjo Paterson poems and discover fascinating stories from his extraordinary life on the 125th anniversary of Banjo’s visit to Parkes. Three-time Australian Champion Bush Poet Gregory North will present Life and Rhymes of Banjo Paterson, an extended version of a show he has performed for nine years in Winton, the birthplace of “Waltzing Matilda.” The show features visuals, poetry and facts, a must for any Banjo Paterson fan. Cost is $20. Light refreshments will be served, book early to secure your ticket at https://events.humanitix.com/life-and-rhymes-of-banjo-paterson-parkes.

ANZAC DAY

Saturday, 25 April

Residents are invited to attend the Anzac Day commemorative services held across the Parkes Shire, to honour all who served and continue to serve in all conflicts, as well as those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Parkes services: 5.30am dawn service on Memorial Hill; 8.30am commemorative service at Cooke Park Cenotaph.

Peak Hill: 6am dawn service; 10.30am civic ceremony, both at AIF School of Arts Memorial Gates.

Bogan Gate: 5.50am-7.20am dawn service in Hutton Street.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

ANZAC DAY HARNESS RACING

Sunday, 26 April

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing returns with its very special day of racing and tribute. Gates open at midday, with an ANZAC Day service and afternoon program of memorial races. There'll be a canteen and bar and free children's entertainment. The feature race of the afternoon is the Agriwest Little Wings Diggers Cup and entry on the day is by donation to Little Wings.

IANDRA OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, 26 April

Step back in time (just 30 minutes from Grenfell) and wander through one of regional NSW’s most impressive historic homes. Iandra Castle Open House returns and yes, it’s every bit as grand as it sounds. Bookings are now required (online only). $20 adults, $10 school-aged children and under 5 free. Parking is available onsite. It’s history, architecture, wide open spaces and a little bit of wow-factor - all in one afternoon. For bookings and more information https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770.

TRUNDLE ABBA FESTIVAL

Saturday, 2 May

SAVE THE DATE! It's back! A community group behind the Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is thrilled to announce they’re taking the reins for the next festival - and it’s shaping up to be something special. Lock it into your calendar now and stay tuned - more details are coming in the new year!

INKREDIBLE EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DAY

Sunday, 3 May

Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery will be hosting their 16th Birthday Bash raising money for mental health. The street party from 9am to 4pm will include live music, food vans, market stalls, free kids activities, car and bike show, barbering, piercing and tattoo flash. All the fun will be had while raising awareness and funds for mental health through educational stalls throughout the event, donations and raffles. All proceeds from the street part go to local charity.

ANH DO - THE HAPPIEST REFUGEE LIVE

Thursday, 7 May

Anh Do's bestselling book, The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crow as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years." Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. You can catch Anh Do at the Parkes Leagues Club from 7.30pm. Book your tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536573

SOUTHERN CROSS VILLAGE FETE

Saturday, 9 May

The Southern Cross Village Fete is back again for another year from 10am to 1pm. There will be fun for all ages including a cake stall, barbeque, lamingtons, plants, craft, produce raffles and more. There will be performances by Parkes Shire Band, Parkes School of Dance and Parkes Community Choir. There will also be a Parkes in past years display.

CROP SWAP

Saturday, 9 May

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday, 9 May at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

TOOLS, TYRES AND TIARAS

Tuesday, 19 May

Don’t know much about cars? In celebration of Road Safety Week, join Tyrepower Parkes for a fun, relaxed ladies night where they’ll show you: What’s actually under the bonnet (in plain English), how to check your tyres like a pro and what those mystery dashboard lights mean. The night includes no awkward questions and no pressure, drinks and nibbles, professional advice and giveaways. Bring your bestie, your mum, or just yourself.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday, 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au