EJ'S MUSO'S CLUB Sunday 29 November Come along for easy jamming with EJ’s Muso’s. On the last Sunday of every month at 2pm. Venue changes each month so be sure to check the Facebook page for info. A full open stage and PA is provided, so just come and plug in. All ages, skill levels and genres are welcome. EASY GOIN' GOING GONE... TOUR 4 December-30 January After three years entertaining crowds across the Central West, Parkes band Easy Goin' is hitting the road one last time before two of its band members leave Parkes in 2027. The trio has announced a farewell tour: catch them at Club Forbes on 4 December, Club Cowra on 5 December, Coachman Hotel in Parkes on 22 January, The Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January, and the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes on 30 January. CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL Saturday 5 December Celebrate the festive season at the annual Parkes Christmas Carnival in Cooke Park, a fun-filled community event for the whole family. The Parkes Action Club is changing its format for the event this year, with only the carnival going ahead, and at a new time and day. While there will not be a parade, there will still be market stalls and live entertainment, on the stage and in the park. Starting at 9am, until 1pm, enjoy performances by local schools and community groups, activities for children and plenty of festive fun in the heart of Parkes. This year the event will include a community tug-of-war challenge so get ready for a test of strength, teamwork and pure grit. To register a team of five contact parkesactionclub@gmail.com. NATIONAL CHERRY FESTIVAL 4-6 December Head to Young from December 4-6 for the National Cherry Festival, a vibrant celebration of the region's cherry-growing heritage. The weekend features the award-winning Multicultural Cherry Fiesta, fireworks, markets, live entertainment, the iconic street parade, cherry competitions and plenty of local produce. It's the perfect excuse for a day trip or weekend away in Australia's Cherry Capital. FORBES CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL 4-6 December Get into the festive spirit at the Forbes Christmas Tree Festival, a community showcase of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, nativity displays and festive scenes. Presented by Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea at Forbes Town Hall, the event celebrates local creativity where exhibitors can create and decorate a Christmas tree, nativity scene, wreath, wall hanging or poster, while raising funds for community projects. Prizes are awarded across several categories and visitors encouraged to vote for their favourite displays. STAND-UP COMEDY Friday 11 December Austen Tayshus brings his legendary Aussie humour to Bogan Gate for a night of big laughs and live comedy. Opening Act is Garnet Mae. Held at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall at 26 Lachlan Street, Bogan Gate, doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm and goes for 90 minutes. Tickets from from $33 and can be found at www.eventbrite.com.au. ISLAND CULTURAL NIGHT Saturday 12 December Experience the sights, sounds and flavours of the Pacific at the Island Cultural Night hosted by the Parkes/Forbes Fijian Community. A night of feasting, mingling, dancing and making memories, the family-friendly evening at the Parkes Leagues Club will feature cultural entertainment, live performances and a buffet of Fijian food and desserts. From 6pm to 10pm, the event promises a vibrant celebration of island culture, with all ages welcome. Tickets are $70 for adults, $35 for children aged 6-15, and free for children under five. Book your seat before they’re all sold out. Ticket enquiries can be made via email parkesforbesfijian@outlook.com. CROP SWAP Saturday 12 December The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. CAROLS IN THE PARK Sunday 13 December Celebrate the magic of Christmas at the 2026 Parkes Christmas Carols in Cooke Park from 5pm-9pm. Bring your family and friends together for an evening of festive music, community spirit and Christmas cheer. Hosted by the Parkes Ministers’ Association, this much-loved annual event features Christmas carols, performances by local community groups and a chance for the community to come together to celebrate the festive season. LIBRARY FLICKS Wednesday 30 December Finish off 2026 with a chilled night out at the movies at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Usually their Friday Flicks are held on the last Friday of the month, but with Christmas Day on Friday this year, it's been moved to Wednesday 30 December, 6pm-8pm. You must be a library member to attend and bookings are essential, which can be done through Humanitix. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL 6-10 January Shake, rattle and roll your way to the Parkes Elvis Festival, one of Australia's most iconic regional events. This year's theme is Elvis On Tour and it's set to be historic, as it also marks 50 years since his passing. From concerts of a grand scale right down to simply bopping away on the street, there's live music and tribute performances in every corner of the town, bringing thousands of Elvis fans from across the country and the world. Major events include Dean Z outdoor Premier Concerts, Feature Concert Series, Wall of Fame unveiling, Miss Priscilla dinner, street parade, gospel service, wedding vows renewal, Signature Concert Series and the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition. Then there's everything else in between, busking, markets, all-day entertainment on the Cooke Park main stage, rock and roll dancing and Elvis at the trots. It's all to celebrate the life and music of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. KEVIN BLOODY WILSON Saturday 30 January Kevin Bloody Wilson has heard 'ya loud and clear, and he's coming back to the Central West. His first tour of 2027, the Fair Dinkum Funny Tour, will head to Dubbo Regional Theatre first on 29 January before hitting-up the Parkes Leagues Club stage on Saturday 30 January. He'll be at the Orange Ex Services Club on 31 January, Young Services Club on Saturday 6 February and Club Cowra on 7 February. Grab your tickets at my www.kevinbloodywilson.com. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au