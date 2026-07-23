BUSH DANCE AND POETRY

Saturday 25 July

A Bush Dance, Dinner and Poetry night is coming to the Adavale Lane Community Hall from 5pm so kick-up your heels, pull on your boots and bring the family along. There will be entertainment from The Kelly Gang Bush Band, a jumping castle for the kids and finalists in the bush poetry competition will recite their poems with great prizes to be won. Dinner will be a barbecue feast, guests are asked to bring a salad and dessert along to share, and it's bring your own drinks. Cost is $15 per adult, $5 per child and $40 per family. Tickets at www.trybooking.com/DNEAO, numbers are limited.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

GALARI RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL

31 July, main events 8 August

The Galari River Arts Festival will return to Forbes bigger than ever this year, with a 10-day program celebrating creativity, collaboration and community involvement. The official launch takes place on Friday July 31 at Dave Cutler’s Forbes Guitar Academy and will feature a youth art exhibition, marking the beginning of 10 days of artistic activity across the town. The main festival day – Saturday 8 August – will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences: live music, markets and food vendors, yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions, and lantern parade in the evening. Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day. For more information visit the Galari River Arts Forbes Inc Facebook page.

YOUTH LOCK-IN

Tuesday 4 August

This Youth Lock‑In is a The Big Think National Science Week edition. Exclusive after‑hours access to the Marramarra Makerspace from 5pm-7pm. Spend the night exploring, experimenting and creating with full access to the podcasting equipment, 3D printers, laser cutters, Cricut, robotics and more. This is your chance to take over the space, try new tech, learn from each other and bring your ideas to life. Make, create, collaborate - and yes, pizza is absolutely included. This is a youth event so attendees must be in Year 7 to Year 12 and all must be members of the library. Tickets $5 at https://events.humanitix.com/youth-lock-in-3/tickets.

EARTHBOUND AND BEYOND

Friday 7 August

The opening of Earthbound and Beyond - a collaborative exhibition by the Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters takes place on Friday 7 August at 6pm at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Enjoy an inspiring evening of art, music, refreshments and great company as we celebrate the creativity of our local artists.

ALL STARS MATCH FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Friday 7 August

Parkes Hockey Incorporated is hosting an All Stars Match for Mental Health with teams Next Gen and Legends set to go head-to-head in an unforgettable night of hockey, all while raising awareness and funds for the Black Dog Institute. There’ll be a barbecue, cold drinks, and raffle tickets available to purchase, so come along, enjoy a great night of hockey, and support a cause that impacts us all. 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start at Stephen Davies Field at the Parkes Hockey Complex. There is a gold coin donation on entry.

SHOW SEASON

14 August-2 September

One of the most thrilling times of the year in the Parkes Shire is almost here. Enjoy a fun family day out, enter classes and competitions, and watch and be part of all the action that make our agricultural shows great. As usual Tullamore kicks off the local show circuit with its show on 14-15 August, followed by Trundle on 18-19 August, Peak Hill 25-26 August and Parkes 31 August to 2 September.

THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE

Saturday 15 August

Register now and to be part of a team for the Construct and Conquer: The Great STEAM Challenge to tackle a hands-on STEAM challenge from 9am to 11.30am at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. Participants will discuss, think, create, build, test and build some more, pushing creativity and design to the limit until the challenge is complete, tried and tested. With prizes up for grabs, it's a fast-paced, problem-solving adventure designed to spark teamwork, innovation and plenty of fun. Suitable for students in Years 5-10. Come up with a team or staff can help assign you one. Refreshments will be provided and all attendees must be members of the library. Register for free at https://events.humanitix.com/construct-and-conquer-the-great-steam-challenge.

PARKES SHOW DINNER

Saturday, 15 August

Save the date. The Parkes Show Society is holding its annual show dinner in the lead up to the Parkes Show on 31 August to 2 September. Judging for the Miss Teenager and Young Woman competitions will take place on 15 August too, which will be followed by the show dinner that night. More details coming soon.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday 18 August

Parkes RSL Sub-Branch will come together at its Vietnam War Memorial at the base of Memorial Hill to honour all Vietnam War veterans and their mates who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Commemorations begin at 11am and the community is welcome to attend.

MAKERSPACE IN MOTION

Thursday 20 August

To celebrate National Science Week, the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is bringing some exciting events to its centre. They're calling adults and youth (Year 7 and up) to attend their drop-in session in the Makerspace Studio after hours from 4pm to 6.30pm to see STEAM come to life. Explore what is on offer in the Makerspace as the team demonstrates 3D printing, laser cutting, the embroidery sewing machine, robotics in action and Cricut. A perfect chance to sign-up for membership and there will be some give-a-ways. Come and go anytime during this session and be sure to book in for The Big Think science talk with operations scientist at the CSIRO Parkes Radio Observatory John Sarkissian directly after this session. The topic is "Challenging Concepts: how well do we know what we think we know?". Light refreshments will be served. Register for both events separately at events.humanitix.com.

CARERS' MORNING TEA

Thursday 27 August

Carer Gateway invites carers from Parkes and the surrounding local area to their morning tea at the Rose Street Community Centre at 16 Rose Street. Join them from 11.30am to 1pm to learn relaxation techniques, share a hot drink, and chat with other carers. RSVP by calling 1800 422 737 by 5pm the day before the morning tea. Also advise of any dietary requirements.

ROYCE'S BIG WALK DINNER

Saturday 29 August

The Parkes Spacemen will be proudly hosting the Royce Simmons Foundation for Royce's Big Walk on Saturday 29 August. They are hosting a dinner and Q&A with Royce, James Maloney and more, auctions, lucky doors prizes and memorabilia at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6.30pm to help raise money for the cause, to find a cure for dementia. Tickets are available at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/54315/royces-big-walk. Get in quick and join the Spacemen for a great night with plenty of good yarns.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au