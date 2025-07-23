FROZEN JR PRODUCTION

25 July to 3 August

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is excited to present Frozen Junior. For three weekends only 46 of the most talented juniors in our district will bring the magical tale of Frozen to life in Parkes. This show is 100 per cent family friendly and suited to children of all ages. Tickets are selling quickly with opening night already sold out. You can grab your tickets via www.parkesmandd.com.au

'NO ENERGY FROM WASTE INCINERATOR' INFORMATION NIGHT

Saturday, 26 July

Parkes Clean Future Alliance is hosting an information night on the proposed Parkes Energy-from-Waste incinerator at the Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday, 26 July at 6pm (doors open at 5.45pm). The night will feature guest MC and rural influencer Kaitie Nash, with special guest speakers from NSW Parliament, independent technical experts and representatives from other communities fighting Energy-from-Waste incineration. It's a free community event and all are welcome to attend.

PARKES SHIRE CONCERT BAND 30TH ANNIVERSARY

Sunday, 27 July

The Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB) is turning 30 and they're celebrating it with a momentous anniversary concert. The weekend of 26 and 27 July is not one to miss and it's free. The historic Fire & Rescue NSW Band and Orange Regional Conservatorium Wind Ensemble are the featured guests. PSCB will collaborate with nearby regional bands in Forbes, Orange, Griffith, Wellington and others in a workshop on the Saturday. The community concert will feature a total of 120 musicians performing - this also includes appearances from Subtonic Fusion and Divermento from Orange. It all gets underway at 2pm on 27 July in the Starlight Lounge of the Parkes Services Club.

CENTRAL WEST BIRD EXPO

Saturday, 2 August

The annual Central West Bird Show will be at the Forbes Showground. Public entry is $2 per person with kids under 12 free. The bird sale is open to the public from 10am to 2pm unless sold out prior. Bird entry is $1 per bird with a minimum $10 entry fee and $3 per bird sellers fee. There will be trade stalls, food vans, raffles, education stands and more on the day.

100TH TULLAMORE SHOW

8-9 August

Tullamore Show kicks off the Parkes Shire Show circuit and is one not to be missed. Help Tullamore Show celebrate their 100th year with new and returning entertainment for the whole family. There will be top-tier livestock competitions, locally produced goods, hands on exhibits and more. Check out the Tullamore Show and be part of history! For more information visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TullamorePaHAssociationIncShow

TRUNDLE SHOW

12-13 August

Each year the Trundle Show proudly celebrates education, innovation, agriculture, arts and community engagement. Be sure to check out the Trundle Showground come to life celebrating all things that make Trundle great. For more information visit their Facebook page 'Trundle Show'.

BREASTSCREEN VAN

Here until Thursday, 14 August

The BreastScreen mobile is in Parkes, in the Little Theatre car park on the corner of Dalton Street and Bogan Street. Hours of operation will be 8.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday during this time. Take advantage of the opportunity and get yourself checked. Call 13 20 50 to book an appointment or visit the website breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.

BEDGERABONG SHOW

Saturday, 16 August

Start planning what you might enter into this year's greatest little show in the west from your veggie patch, kitchen or craft room. Stall holders are invited to register with site from $20, payment on the day. You can register your interest online - more information and links on the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page. Or contact the secretary 0427808158 or email bedgerabongshow@hotmail.com for more information.

PEAK HILL SHOW

19-20 August

Peak Hill Show will be celebrating 120 special years of tradition this August. The show will kick off with a horse show on Tuesday, 19 August, followed by a full day of events on Wednesday, 20 August. With something for everyone - from exciting rides to hands-on agricultural experiences - it’s the perfect day out for families, farmers, and visitors alike. For more information, sponsorship enquiries or to get involved, please contact Peak Hill Show Society secretary on email at peakhillpaha@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/PeakHillShow

PAINT PARKES READ

Friday, 22 August

Paint Parkes REaD will be holding their annual reading day at Cooke Park from 9.30am to 12pm to celebrate and promote reading to your child, from birth to kindergarten. This year's theme is 'Book an Adventure'. For more information call 6862 1872.

PARKES SHOW

25-27 August

The Parkes Show is fast approaching. Tickets will be available soon. The Parkes Show is filled with entertainment, side shows and trade stands and a spectacular display of fireworks. Save the date for the greatest show west of the Blue Mountains. For more information visit their website at parkesshow.org.au

FRONTLINE BALL 2025

Saturday, 30 August

Tickets are on sale now! The Frontline Services Ball has evolved since it all began in 2022 and it continues to celebrate our local heroes while raising funds to support local Initiatives. The Frontline Ball is coordinated by a working party which includes representatives from Evolution Northparkes Operations, Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West the emergency service groups, local government representatives and external consultants. In 2025 the Frontline Ball is raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, and Birds in the Bush, supporting domestic violence awareness in rural communities. This event will be a fabulous night, with band 'Wobbly Boot' performing on the night. Get your tickets now before they sell out via 123Tix.

TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY

Saturday, 6 September

Dust ff your camp ovens and get your dancing boots ready for a day full of country music and bush cooking in Trundle. This year Casey Barnes will be headlining the popular event with The Bushwackers and The Alternators also gracing the Trundle stage. As well as country music there will also be free kids’ entertainment, pig races, market stalls, food vans, dog jumping and so much more. Get your tickets now at www.123tix.com.au/events/46970/trundle-bush-tucker-day-2025

FORBES SHOW

Saturday, 13 September

Put Saturday 13 September in your diary, it's the date of the 149th Forbes Show. The one-day show format introduced in 2024 is back in 2025, with plenty on. There will be entertainment and rides, animal nursery, fireworks, agricultural exhibitions and so much more. For more information visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/ForbesShowNSW

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

Saturday, 20 September

Parkes NAIDOC celebrations will be held on Saturday, 20 September between 10am and 2pm at Bushman’s Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. There will be free activities for families including face painting, weaving, jumping castles, performances and other activities as well as lots of food. A special part of the day will be the presentation of NAIDOC awards.

TRUNDLE PINK NIGHT

Friday, 17 October

Trundle will be turning pink for their tenth year this October. To celebrate their tenth anniversary Trundle Pink Night will be holding their biggest and boldest Pink Night yet! Join them for a night of fun, flair and fundraising as they celebrate a decade of coming together to support a cancer-free future. There will be prizes, raffles and auction on the night that you will not want to miss. Entry is free from 5pm at the Trundle Golf Club and make sure to dress in pink to celebrate community and making an impact. If you can't make it on the night you can still support the worth cause by heading to www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/trundlepinknight

SHOW 'N' SHINE

Saturday, 18 October

Save the date! Central West Car Club will be holding their annual Show 'n' Shine on 18 October from 9am to 3pm at Pioneer Oval. Entry is a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to charity. This year's feature vehicle is coupes.

