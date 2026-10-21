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What's on in and around Parkes

<p>Northparkes Operations open day is on this weekend. Tickets are free but limited.</p>\\n
<p>Northparkes Operations open day is on this weekend. Tickets are free but limited.</p>\\n

Northparkes Operations open day is on this weekend. Tickets are free but limited.

Your local and regional events guide
October 21, 2026 • 03:41
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 03:44

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