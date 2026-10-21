What's on in and around Parkes

TAKING A BOW: ICONIC 75 EXHIBITION 17 October-14 November The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery is celebrating 75 years of stories and song, and honours the rich history of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life across generations. The exhibition will be open until 14 November and is held alongside the ICONIC shows at the Little Theatre. ICONIC SHOWS - 75 YEARS OF PARKES M&D 23-25 October This weekend is your last chance to see ICONIC. 75 years, 32 musicals and one spectacular celebration. It has been 150 years since Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society’s first production in 1875 and 75 years since the Society officially reformed in 1951. To mark this extraordinary milestone, the Society takes to the stage with ICONIC – a spectacular concert series celebrating 75 years of outstanding, quality theatre. They have assembled more than 60 of its most talented performers and musicians to bring an unforgettable line-up of songs from some of the world’s most iconic musicals to life. Tickets available at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office. NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Have you ever wondered what happens at Northparkes? They’re opening their doors and inviting the community to go behind the scenes at their open day. Enjoy a fun-filled day for all ages, featuring: guided surface operations tours, interactive displays and mining equipment, family-friendly activities and entertainment, food and refreshments, career and apprenticeship information, and the opportunity to meet the Northparkes team. Free buses will be provided. Select your bus ticket for entry to the open day. Due to the high number of attendees, it is essential you choose a bus time to ensure you get a seat. Whether you’re a local resident, mining enthusiast, student, or simply curious about what happens at Northparkes, they’d love to welcome you. Tickets are essential. Buses will depart from: Northparkes Oval, Parkes; Victoria Park, Forbes; Memorial Park, Peak Hill; Berryman Oval, Trundle; and Dubbo Train Station. Tickets at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/52971/northparkes-operations-open-day?step=1-select. JACKSON ACES IN PARKES Saturday 31 October Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon and night of mystery, music and fun as viral magician and global sensation Jackson Aces makes his Central West debut in Parkes. See him live at the Parkes Leagues Club on Saturday 31 October over two shows: a child-friendly show designed especially for families and kids at 3.30pm, ticket $20 or $90 for a group of five (children must be accompanied by an adult) ; then experience the full magic spectacular, plus live music from talented Parkes country music artist Gracey Denham-Jones in an extended night show at 7.30pm, ticket $50, $100 for VIP (limited available) or $200 for a group of five. It's all to raise money for the Middleton Public School P&C. Tickets can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/host/middleton-public-school-p-and-c, or purchased from Inkwood & Ivy Book Shop in Clarinda Street, Middleton Public School front office and Parkes Leagues Club. NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY Saturday 31 October The Parkes Community NAIDOC Family Fun Day is on Saturday 31 October. Come along and enjoy a wonderful day celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, recognising local achievements with the 2026 Parkes Community NAIDOC Awards, and bringing our community together. There will be performances, arts and craft, dance workshop, stalls, free barbecue and face painting, 10am until 1pm at the Bushmans Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. CWA NOURISH AND FLOURISH Saturday 7 November A wonderful mix of nutrition, wellbeing, creativity and connection, Nourish and Flourish is a day for everyone. Parkes CWA is excited to welcome a wonderful line-up of presenters and facilitators who will share their knowledge and talents through workshops while deliciously nutritious morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided throughout the day by CWA. It takes place from 9am until 3.30pm at Adavale Hall, Goonumbla. There is a raffle and lucky door prizes. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased through trybooking.com. For updates, find Parkes CWA on Facebook or email J.case2@bigpond.com. GARAGE SALE TRAIL 7 November-15 November Australia’s biggest secondhand treasure hunt is returning this November. Over two big weekends, 7–8 and 14–15 November, more than 300,000 Australians will hit the streets to sell, shop and connect at garage sales and markets across the country, including in Parkes. Thinking of decluttering? Hosting a garage sale or secondhand market has never been easier. Or curate your own treasure map from the thousands of sales happening across the country. There’s no better time to hunt down unique finds and secondhand steals. Head to www.garagesaletrail.com.au to find a sale near you or to register. CROP SWAP Saturday 14 November The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au