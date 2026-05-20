WASTE TO ART OPENING

Saturday 23 May

Attend the official opening of the Parkes Shire 2026 Waste 2 Art Exhibition and Competition at 10am in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre, during which this year's winners will be revealed. Waste 2 Art is a FREE waste-inspired art competition and exhibition that celebrates the reuse and recycling of waste. The exhibition will be open until 20 June. RSVP at https://events.humanitix.com/waste-2-art-opening-and-announcement-of-winners.

SISTER ACT

Until 31 May

This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office.

PLANNING FUTURE FOR PARKES SHIRE ARTS WORKSHOP

Thursday 28 May

The Parkes Shire Council Arts Advisory Committee is holding a face-to-face community workshop on Thursday 28 May to create a new planning strategy on the future of arts, culture and creativity in the Parkes Shire. They're seeking feedback from artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations and community members to identify future priorities, opportunities and directions for the local arts sector. It will run from 6pm to 8pm at Marramarra Makerspace, located within the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. There's also a survey which can be found here: https://form.jotform.com/261191083950052 or at the library. To RSVP for the workshop, email kerryn.jones@parkes.nsw.gov.au. Read the story on page 8.

PARKES EAST SCHOOL FETE

Saturday 30 May

The annual Parkes East Public School Fete is fast approaching. From 9am to 1pm there will be fun for the whole family. There will be BBQ, cake and garden stalls, home made lamingtons, art, auction from 10.30am, tombolas, trash 'n' treasure, food, performances, gift baskets, face painting, lucky dips, raffle draws and much more. Keep up to date with information via the Parkes East Public School event page.

THE GOLDEN PLOUGH 50TH ANNIVERSARY

30–31 May

Australia’s premier horse‑ploughing championship returns to the Peak Hill Showground, celebrating half a century of tradition and horsemanship. Come and learn new skills and experience how traditional farming methods are kept alive in the modern era. Bring your family and friends for a great weekend of horsemanship, skill-based competitions, demonstration events, food stalls and markets. Come celebrate 50 years of The Golden Plough at Peak Hill. Tickets can be found at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/52237/the-golden-plough-2026-50th-anniversary. For more information go to facebook.com/thegoldenplough.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

PEAK HILL ARTS AND CRAFTS EXHIBITION

5-7 June

The 53rd Peak Hill Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition returns to Peak Hill's main street, with the official opening taking place on the Friday evening at 6pm at the Peak Hill Leisure Centre Arts and Craft. The event will then run over Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm across three venues: Leisure Centre, The Carrington and Peak Hill Country Crafts, with a $2 entry fee. The weekend features exhibitors and demonstrators, and artist-in-residence showcasing everything from jewellery, macrame, junk journaling, mosaics and pot plants to wool and yarn crafts, card making, patchwork quilts, photography and spinning and weaving. There will also be Devonshire Teas at the Leisure Centre, coffee van and morning tea and lunch at The Carrington, and handmade arts and crafts at Country Crafts. For more information call Maria on 0414 690 405.

PARKES PICNIC RACES

Saturday 6 June

The countdown is on to one of our biggest social events on the calendar. A day for the whole family, the Parkes Picnic Races feature a thrilling five-race program, a new VIP tent inclusive of food and drinks, and Fashions on the Field, live music from Hunter Rawson and Foxxy Cleopatra, a kids corner and plenty to eat and drink all day. Gates at the Parke Racecourse open from 11.30am, adults are $20 or $25 at the gate and under 16s are free. Buses and taxis will also run on a continuous loop. Tickets: https://www.123tix.com.au/.../52067/parkes-picnic-races-2026.

LOCAL DERBY

Sunday 7 June

The June long weekend in Parkes isn't complete without the iconic Parkes versus Forbes rugby league derby at Pioneer Oval in Parkes. Wrap-up your thrilling weekend at home, after a day out at the races, watching all four grades of our Spacemen and Spacecats in action on Sunday. After meeting for the first time this season just four weeks ago, it's a derby not to miss as the Spacies have some unfinished business. It all kicks-off first with the league tag from 10.30am.

CHISEL BARNES TRIBUTE SHOW

Friday 12 June

The Two Fires Chisel Barnes Tribute Show is coming to the Parkes Leagues Club. This is more than just a tribute - it's the ultimate experience of Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes. This powerhouse performance brings to life the electrifying sounds and timeless hits of two of Australia’s most iconic rock legends. Relive the energy, grit, and passion of a live Chisel/Barnes concert as you're taken on a musical journey through the classics. ​Featuring the incredible powerhouse Tina Garufi on vocals and an incredible line-up of talented musicians who deliver a high-octane show packed with unforgettable moments. Visit www.parkesleaguesclub.com.au for tickets.

CROP SWAP

Saturday 13 June

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday 13 June at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

25-28 June

Parkes Christian School presents Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days amateur production over four exciting performances, which includes a Sunday matinee. Phileas Fogg, fantastically wealthy and a dedicated man of scientific reason, has deduced that a mere 80 days is enough to circumnavigate the globe. And he’s staked his entire fortune on it. Will bandits, an act of chivalry, and a meddlesome inspector from Scotland Yard prevent him from fulfilling this mindboggling task? Follow Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout aboard steamships, locomotives, and elephants - as he learns about the heart, himself, and a world bigger than he ever anticipated. $20 for an adult and $10 for a child, tickets available at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1583947.

BOARS LADIES DAY

Saturday 27 June

Join the Parkes Boars Rugby Union Club for its ladies day - a day of footy, food and bubbles at Spicer Oval from 12.30pm, followed by the ladies day after party with cocktails and Noah Dorin Music in the clubhouse.

CROP SWAP

Saturday 11 July

The next Parkes crop swap will take place on Saturday 11 July at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

MACK LABEL BALL

Saturday 17 October

The Mack Label Ball is a special night created to honour Mack Mitchell and raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. Join us for an unforgettable evening of live music, black tie glamour, and great food from 6pm-11:30pm at the Parkes Racecourse. The night will feature performances from Scarlett Gee, Lenny Boss, Adam Davison, Missy Lancaster and Vince Phillips, creating an electric atmosphere from start to finish. Guests will enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival, alongside canapés, cocktails, and drinks served throughout the evening, with plenty of entertainment, great company, and memorable moments. The event will also include live auctions, with proceeds helping to cover event costs, and all remaining funds going back into the community to support mental health and suicide awareness initiatives. After the ball, celebrations will continue at the The Cambridge Hotel, with a DJ, drink specials, and buses provided for guest transport. This is a night to come together, dress up, celebrate life, and make a difference. It's strictly black tie with a touch of country and 18+ event.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au