What's on in and around Parkes

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<p>Tullamore Bowling Club will come alive on 10 October with a long lunch.</p>\\n
<p>Tullamore Bowling Club will come alive on 10 October with a long lunch.</p>\\n

Tullamore Bowling Club will come alive on 10 October with a long lunch.

Your local and regional events guide
October 1, 2026 • 12:51

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