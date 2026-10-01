What's on in and around Parkes

BOGAN GATE GOLF CLUB 50TH BIRTHDAY Sunday 4 October Bogan Gate Golf Club is celebrating its 50th birthday with a 4BBB over 18 holes starting at 8.30am, cost is $15. Lunch will be at 3pm and will be $15 too. There will be entertainment for non golfers, carpet bowls, croquet and putt putt golf. RSVP to Graeme on 0439 974 136 by 27 September. Everyone is welcome and you can invite your partners, family and friends. CANOLA CUP FAMILY FUN DAY Monday 5 October Eugowra Harness Racing club hosts one of Australia’s best country harness racing meetings. The club offers patrons of all ages free entertainment on and off the track with harness racing at its best, with great prizes for fashions on the field, a live band, free jumping castle and face painting, amusement rides, and Pooka's magical fun show. Join in the fun with the bouncing pony and foot races. There will be food vendors including ice cream, coffee van and slushies. SKATE PARK SOCIAL Wednesday 7 October This will be the second free Skate Park Social, run by the new Parkes Youth Collective, this one held in Trundle in the school holidays. Head down to the Trundle Skate Park, in Parkes Street within the Berryman Oval precinct, on 7 October from 11am-2pm. There will be activities, sausage sizzle and a bottle of water provided. Grab your mates and come along for a fun relaxed day at the skate park. TULLAMORE LONG LUNCH Saturday 10 October The Tullamore Bowling Club will come alive on 10 October with a long lunch designed to celebrate good food, good music and the easy charm of a spring afternoon in the Central West. Eat Your Greens, known for their polished country catering and generous seasonal menus, will be serving a beautifully curated lunch that leans into fresh produce, regional flavours, and relaxed shared dining. As guests settle in, the atmosphere will be set by Gracey Denham‑Jones. It’s the kind of day made for lingering — eating, listening, chatting, and enjoying the slow pace of a Tullamore weekend. 12pm until 4pm and tickets are $60, found at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/53925/tullamore-bowling-club-long-lunch?step=1-select. FORBES SPRING RACES Saturday 10 October Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races are set for a spectacular return. All-inclusive Spring Fling packages, with your race entry, race book, upstairs access with six hours of canapes, beer, wine and drink, are now available through 123tix.com.au. CROP SWAP Saturday 10 October The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. OPEN GARDENS AND MARKETS Sunday 11 October Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page. READING DAY Friday 16 October The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon. SHOW 'N' SHINE Saturday 17 October The Central West Car Club Show 'n' Shine and Swap Meet returns but to a new location at McGlynn Park. Take a stroll around the stunning vintage and classic cars and motorbikes on display, and browse through what's on offer at the swap meet. It's a gold coin donation on entry for both the show 'n' shine and swap meet, with proceeds going to charity. Gates open to the public from 6am for the swap meet and from 9am–3pm for the show 'n' shine. There will be a canteen available. The show 'n' shine awards presentation will take place at 2pm. BBQ CHAMPIONSHIPS 17 and 18 October The National BBQ Championships Forbes returns to Grinsted Oval on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October for a sizzling weekend of grilling and smoking. Join us for two jam‑packed days of mouth‑watering barbecue action, featuring live cooking demonstrations, top‑tier competitions, live music, bustling market stalls, and plenty of kids entertainment to keep the whole family happy. Proudly delivered in partnership with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance. Registrations are online now, through the council website at forbes.nsw.gov.au ICONIC - 75 YEARS OF PARKES M&D 17-25 October 75 years, six shows and one spectacular celebration. It has been 150 years since Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society’s first production in 1875 and 75 years since the Society officially reformed in 1951. To mark this extraordinary milestone, the Society takes to the stage with ICONIC – a spectacular concert series celebrating 75 years of outstanding, quality theatre. They have assembled more than 60 of its most talented performers and musicians to bring an unforgettable line-up of songs from some of the world’s most iconic musicals to life. Featuring unforgettable songs from Annie, Wicked, Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Frozen, Fame, Come From Away, Shrek, The Lion King, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Grease, School of Rock, Matilda, Rock of Ages, Les Misérables, Chess, The Sound of Music, Footloose and many more, ICONIC promises a theatrical experience like no other. Tickets available at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Have you ever wondered what happens at Northparkes? They’re opening their doors and inviting the community to go behind the scenes at their open day. Enjoy a fun-filled day for all ages, featuring: guided surface operations tours, interactive displays and mining equipment, family-friendly activities and entertainment, food and refreshments, career and apprenticeship information, and the opportunity to meet the Northparkes team. Free buses will be provided. Select your bus ticket for entry to the open day. Due to the high number of attendees, it is essential you choose a bus time to ensure you get a seat. Whether you’re a local resident, mining enthusiast, student, or simply curious about what happens at Northparkes, they’d love to welcome you. Tickets are essential. Buses will depart from: Northparkes Oval, Parkes; Victoria Park, Forbes; Memorial Park, Peak Hill; Berryman Oval, Trundle; and Dubbo Train Station. Tickets at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/52971/northparkes-operations-open-day?step=1-select. NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY Saturday 31 October The Parkes Community NAIDOC Family Fun Day is on Saturday 31 October. Come along and enjoy a wonderful day celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, recognising local achievements with the 2026 Parkes Community NAIDOC Awards, and bringing our community together. There will be performances, arts and craft, dance workshop, stalls, free barbecue and face painting, 10am until 1pm at the Bushmans Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au