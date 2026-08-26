CARERS' MORNING TEA

Thursday 27 August

Carer Gateway invites carers from Parkes and the surrounding local area to their morning tea at the Rose Street Community Centre at 16 Rose Street. Join them from 11.30am to 1pm to learn relaxation techniques, share a hot drink, and chat with other carers. RSVP by calling 1800 422 737 by 5pm the day before the morning tea. Also advise of any dietary requirements.

TRACTOR TREKKERS CHARITY RIDE

28-31 AUGUST

The next Parkes Tractor Trek is officially taking shape. This year’s trek will be a four-day, three-night journey through our local communities - Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore, Albert, Peak Hill - raising awareness and funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. If you’d like more information or would like to register your interest, send an email to: parkestractortrekkers@gmail.com.

ROYCE'S BIG WALK DINNER

Saturday 29 August

The Parkes Spacemen is proudly hosting the Royce Simmons Foundation for Royce's Big Walk on Saturday 29 August. They are hosting a dinner and Q&A with Royce, James Maloney and more, auctions, lucky door prizes and memorabilia at the Parkes Leagues Club from 6.30pm to help raise money to find a cure for dementia. Tickets have now closed for this event.

CAN DO THE DISTANCE PEAK HILL COMMUNITY WALK

Saturday 29 August

Help raise funds for Peak Hill Can Assist by getting behind their community walk as part of the Can Do the Distance challenge. Whether you're registered for Can Do the Distance or simply want to show your support, everyone is welcome. Meet at Peak Hill Memorial Park at 10.30am. Everyone will walk together from Peak Hill Memorial Park, along Derribong Street to Whitton Park Road, before returning to the park. Enjoy a free sausage sandwich and a cool drink afterwards. Donations can be made via cash collection tins or by scanning the QR code to donate by card.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Until 30 August

It’s the final weekend of Parkes M and D’s hilarious production of The Importance of Being Earnest. If you haven’t seen this wonderfully witty and delightfully chaotic comedy yet, now is your last chance! Don’t miss your opportunity for an evening of mistaken identities, outrageous secrets, romance and plenty of laughs. Tickets are still available at www.parkesmandd.com.au.

EJ'S MUSO'S CLUB MEET

Sunday 30 August

Ej's Muso's Club is bringing you live local talent and an open stage to the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club from 2pm. Come along and play or just listen, and enjoy the family fun day and the different levels of skill and musical tastes our town has to offer. Ej's Muso's Club meet on the last Sunday of the month.

PARKES SHOW

31 August-2 September

One of the most thrilling times of the year in the Parkes Shire is here. Enjoy a fun family day out, enter classes and competitions, and watch and be part of all the action that make our agricultural shows great. With three shows in the local circuit complete, there's one to go, at Parkes on 31 August to 2 September. Come and enjoy the 'greatest show west of the Blue Mountains'.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

STREET STALL

Friday 4 September

The St George's Anglican Women are having a street stall in front of Discount Dave’s on Friday 4 September at 8.30am until 1pm. Come and make your morning tea delicious.

TRUNDLE BUSH TUCKER DAY

Saturday 5 September

An iconic Aussie event for the whole family, the Trundle Bush Tucker Day returns to the Trundle Showground to celebrate the best of country life with a full day of family-friendly entertainment, bush traditions and bush cooking. Visitors can enjoy the National Bush Cook Championship, cooking competitions and demonstrations, free bush tucker tastings, the popular billy boiling sprint, market stalls, live music, food vans, dog jumping , bushman's relay and kids activities. The 2026 event will also feature performances by country music artists Lane Pittman and Tori Darke, promising a lively atmosphere from morning through to the evening. Get your tickets at https://bushtuckerday.123tix.com.au/events/profile/trundle-bush-tucker-day.

EARTHBOUND AND BEYOND

Until 5 September

Earthbound and Beyond, a collaborative exhibition by the Parkes Painters and Parkes Potters, is on at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre in the Coventry Room. See 120 paintings and ceramic works created by more than 35 local artists. The exhibition runs until Saturday 5 September.

HARVEST AND HANDMADE

SUNDAY 6 SEPTEMBER

Something exciting is growing at Dirty Gloves Nursery. Formerly known as the Dirty Gloves Nursery Open Day, this event is returning in 2026 with a fresh new name and an even bigger experience. Harvest and Handmade is a celebration of gardening, creativity, community, and local talent. Explore an incredible range of plants, trees, pots, and gardening essentials; learn from inspiring guest speakers and industry experts; participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations; discover unique handmade goods from talented local artisans and makers; browse homegrown produce, homemade treats, and locally crafted products; and connect with fellow gardeners, plant lovers, and creative minds. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a weekend plant enthusiast, or simply looking for a wonderful day out, Harvest and Handmade promises something for everyone.

HOMEGROWN PARKES

Saturday 12 September

The event that celebrates all things locally grown and made is back for its second installment for the year. Over 50 market stalls, crop swap, live music, creative workshops and performances, activities and demonstrations take place in Cooke Park from 9am-2pm. For more details and to express interest in being a stallholder visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.au/joinus/homegrownparkes.

GLITTER AND GLOW 70S AND 80S NIGHT

Saturday 12 September

Dress-up in your best 70s or 80s disco fashion, there's a Glitter and Glow night at 6.30pm with great prizes to be won at Adavale Lane Community Hall - 90 Adavale Lane, Goonumbla, 20 minutes from Parkes off the Bogan Road. WildKatz will be playing all of your favourite songs from these two decades. Dinner will be provided - a feast starting with continuous grazing boards then onto a smorgasbord of fun favourites, lamb and gravy rolls, sausage and onion buns, sweet and sour beef ball, chicken Korma and rice. Finishing off with a delicious array of cakes and slices. BYO Drinks. Free bus from Parkes, leaving Cooke Park at 6pm to arrive at Adavale Lane Community Hall by 6.30pm and leaving the hall at 11pm to return back to Parkes at 11.30pm. Limited numbers, book your seat on the bus on trybooking. There will be a jumping castle for the kids, photobooth and fire drums out the back. Book your tickets on Trybooking. There are limited numbers for the venue.

NAIDOC FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday 19 September

Save the date for the Parkes NAIDOC Family Fun Day that usually takes place at Bushman's Hill. More details coming soon.

OPEN GARDENS AND MARKETS

Sunday 11 October

Save the date, Parkes QUE Club's Open Gardens and Markets are back on 11 October from 9.30am. Market stalls, fashion parade, fresh food, raffle, and much more at the Parkes Racecourse, plus private gardens open. Celebrate spring at their major fundraiser with all proceeds assisting local charities and organisations. There are regular updates on their Facebook page.

READING DAY

Friday 16 October

The Parkes Paint the Town REaD committee has announced the theme of this year's reading day and it's 'Paint the Town with Music'. So families and students in kindergarten to Year 2, get ready for another exciting literary journey and get musical. More details coming soon.

NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY

Saturday 24 October

Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon.

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au