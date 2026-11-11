What's on in and around Parkes

EASY GOIN' GOING GONE... TOUR 13 November-30 January After three years entertaining crowds across the Central West, Parkes band Easy Goin' is hitting the road one last time before two of its band members leave Parkes in 2027. The trio has announced a farewell tour: catch them at Trundle Services and Citizens Club on 13 November, Club Forbes on 4 December, Club Cowra on 5 December, Coachman Hotel in Parkes on 22 January, The Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January, and the Cambridge Hotel in Parkes on 30 January. DIY WORM FARM BUILDING FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER This workshop is an opportunity for both beginners and seasoned composters to build and take away their very own upcycled worm farm. This workshop will be facilitated by local waste experts from EnviroCom Australia and hosted by the Riverside Community Garden in Forbes. Register via link or contact netwastelearning@envirocom.com.au or 0428 265 076. TAKING A BOW: ICONIC 75 EXHIBITION Runs until 14 November The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery is celebrating 75 years of stories and song, and honours the rich history of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life across generations. The exhibition will be open until 14 November. CROP SWAP Saturday 14 November The next Parkes crop swap will take place at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub at 33A Albert Street, Parkes. With limited parking on site, it is recommended to park on the street or up on Memorial Hill and walk down through the back entrance. ROTARY MARKETS Saturday 14 November Come along and browse a wonderful variety of stalls, enjoy a coffee and a delicious Rotary breakfast, all in the lovely surroundings of Lions Park in Forbes from 8am to 12.30pm. Stallholders welcome - there is plenty of shade and space. Enquiries to 0427 201 445. EUGOWRA MUSEUM REOPENING Saturday 14 November The Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre will reopen this weekend. The flood-ravaged collection has been salvaged, cleaned and brought home in a refurbished museum. Official proceedings are scheduled from 9.30am and the museum will be open for community viewing, with free entry, from 10am. The celebrations will continue with the official opening of Eugowra Memorial Park at 12.30pm. This is a wonderful opportunity for residents, community groups and visitors to come together and celebrate these important community assets. GARAGE SALE TRAIL 14-15 November Australia’s biggest secondhand treasure hunt is returning this November. Over two big weekends, 7–8 and 14–15 November, more than 300,000 Australians will hit the streets to sell, shop and connect at garage sales and markets across the country, including in Parkes. Thinking of decluttering? Hosting a garage sale or secondhand market has never been easier. Or curate your own treasure map from the thousands of sales happening across the country. There’s no better time to hunt down unique finds and secondhand steals. Head to www.garagesaletrail.com.au to find a sale near you or to register. COUNTRY MUSIC MUSTER Sunday 15 November Come along to the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club from 1pm this Sunday for the Parkes and District Country Music Muster. Walk-up artists are invited to take the stage with any style of music welcome. Featured artists will be Vanessa Sanger and Michael Green. Lucky door prizes, competitions and members draw. Admission is $5, children are free. For enquiries contact Lyn on 6862 1080, Margaret 6862 1471 or Dale 0458 192 970. PCS PERFORMANCE EXTRAVAGANZA 19-21 November Students from kindergarten to Year 12 at Parkes Christian School will take to the stage for three nights of entertainment called the Performance Extravaganza, featuring two one-act plays, Fish Tales and The Emerald Heist, along with a production of High School Musical Jr. The showcase highlights the talents of students across the school and promises an evening of drama, music, singing and dancing for the whole family. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and are available at https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1647771. EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT Friday 20 November Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls. EJ'S MUSO'S CLUB Sunday 29 November Come along for easy jamming with EJ’s Muso’s. On the last Sunday of every month at 2pm. Venue changes each month so be sure to check the Facebook page for info. A full open stage and PA is provided, so just come and plug in. All ages, skill levels and genres are welcome. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au