What's on in and around Forbes

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<p>Gather at the Cenotaph on Wednesday 11 November for Remembrance Day commemorations. In Eugowra, the service is in Memorial Park at 10.45am. </p>\\n
<p>Gather at the Cenotaph on Wednesday 11 November for Remembrance Day commemorations. In Eugowra, the service is in Memorial Park at 10.45am. </p>\\n

Gather at the Cenotaph on Wednesday 11 November for Remembrance Day commemorations. In Eugowra, the service is in Memorial Park at 10.45am.

Your local and regional events guide
November 4, 2026 • 02:00

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