The future of the 2026 Peak Hill Show is under threat, organisers warning the beloved, historic community event may be cancelled unless new volunteers step forward immediately.

The committee says its membership is at an all-time low and that current volunteers cannot continue to shoulder the workload alone.

Just last year the show celebrated its 120th anniversary and in this time the show's success has relied on the generosity of local businesses, community support and hundreds of volunteers.

Organisers say that without fresh involvement, the event’s proud history is at risk.

A public meeting has been called for Wednesday, 22 April at 6pm, to be held at the Peak Hill Showground where community members can learn how they can contribute.

The show is only four months away, scheduled for Wednesday, 26 August.

Committee representatives emphasise that no agricultural background is required, and that organisational and administrative skills are highly valued.

New ideas and input are welcomed, they said.

"The show needs enthusiastic people willing to put in some organisational work during the year."

For further information, community members can contact secretary Bernadette Binnie on 0407 291 281.