Two decades on, the sheep still don’t run straight and Caragabal wouldn't have it any other way.

One of Australia's quirkiest race days turns 20 this year when the Delta Ag ‘Caragabal Sheep Races’ return to the historic railway village of Caragabal on Saturday 12 September.

Featuring ‘Shorn But Not Forgotten’, ‘Marilyn Marino’ and ‘Tom Shanks’, the sheep clearly haven’t read the form guide, but their names capture the fun spirit of Caragabal.

There are seven action packed sheep races and a ‘Fun in the Field’ (human) dress up competition.

Kids will adore the beloved ‘lolly drop’, a Caragabal institution that sees a crop-duster plane fly over and rain lollies down for the kids to collect.

Check out ‘Shorn But Not Forgotten’, ‘Marilyn Marino’ and ‘Tom Shanks’ at this year's races.

The Sheep Races began in 2006 as a lifeline, not a novelty.

With drought biting and the local country club at risk of closing, locals dreamt up the strange fundraiser which has kept this farming community connected and laughing.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the 20th milestone and encourage locals and visitors to come along and bid on their favourite sheep,” event organiser Karen Pollock said.

Kids are encouraged to chase the sheep down the race-track to help them finish, there are great prizes, food trucks with gourmet pizza and gozleme, and free camping on the golf course.

By nightfall enjoy fire pits and live music from The Young Ones.

Don't miss this year's lolly drop at the Caragabal Sheep Races.

Free camping is available all weekend at the Country Club, so visitors are encouraged to make a weekend of it.

Enjoy the Caragabal Pub on Friday night with food and live music, and a food truck with breakfast and lunch on Sunday.

The sheep races are held at the Caragabal Country Club with gates opening at 11.30am for the event.

There will be a full bar all day with strictly no BYO.

Tickets are $10 for adults, kids $5 and under 5 free. Go to www.visitcaragabal.com.au/sheepraces

The Caragabal Sheep Races are organised by a group of enthusiastic volunteers and this year will receive special committee shirts, hats and a thank-you lunch on the Sunday after the sheep races.