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Trundle Showground came alive on March 14 with the rattling and roaring of engines for its annual Trundle Back In Time event.
This year particularly focused on its Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show, and honoured the shearing and timber industries with some special appearances, demonstrations and competitions from those who live and breath it.
Or who were curious about it.
Organisers counted 400 adults through the gates of the showground on the day.
There were 80 engines and displays of stationary engines, tractors, trucks and cars.
The event also saw a visit from the members of the Parkes Tractor Trek, a group of mates who trekked on tractors more than 1300km of dirt roads between Bourke and Birdsville last August at just a little over 20km/h.
They raised $250,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia in the process.
These boys wouldn't be seen anywhere else other than on the back of a 70-year-old Fergie on occasions like Trundle Back In Time.
It was quite the sight to see them all rolling down the road and through the showground gates that morning.
Among the highlights included a wool spinning demonstration by Judy Howell, shearing demonstrations with Blade Shearing and education talks, a Fergie demo and race that raised awareness and funds for prostate cancer patients, nail drive competition and a cross cut saw competition.
There was also a 'guess the weight of the sheep', slide show of the history of previous events and Trundle’s past, wood auction and a kids corner, and the usual activities that makes Trundle Back In Time the popular and family-friendly event that it is with markets stalls, swap meet and live music.
The bar and barbecue were catered by the Trundle Pastoral and Agricultural Show Society and Hunter Rawson provided entertainment in the evening.
"It was a successful day for the Trundle P&A Society and the local community," said organisers, the Trundle Show Society.
They're already calling on the shire community to save the date for next year's event which will include the biennial Trundle Tractor Pull on 20-21 March, 2027.
There were also awards handed out for the best displays at this year's Trundle Back In Time:
Best Restored Stationary Engine: Mick Beuzeville.
Best Original Stationary Engine: Joe Collett.
Best Original Truck: Terry Galvin.
Best Presented Truck: Allan O’Grady.
Junior Exhibitor – Stationary Engines: Adrian O’Day.
Best Original Car: Graeme Hoy.
Best Restored Car: Rob Collier.
Oldest Engine: Glen and Jan Ridley.
Club Award: Wellington Valley Antiques.
Best Display: Eddie Gould.
Best Original Tractor: Digger Anderson.
Best Restored Tractor: Wayne Glasson.
Nail Drive competition: Male - Peter Thomas, female - Janette Moss.
Cross Cut: Male - Mat Aveyard and Peter Thomas, female - Kate Price and Emily Bowen, mixed - Matt and Lisa Price.