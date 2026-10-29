Social media
Home page>News>Events>Trundle ABBA Festival's ...
Events

Trundle ABBA Festival's future in the spotlight

<p>Trundle dazzled hundreds of fans as the ABBA Festival made a spectacular return to its original home in May this year. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Trundle dazzled hundreds of fans as the ABBA Festival made a spectacular return to its original home in May this year. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Trundle dazzled hundreds of fans as the ABBA Festival made a spectacular return to its original home in May this year. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

The Parkes Shire community is being called-on to support the Trundle ABBA Festival to help ensure it continues
October 29, 2026 • 04:22

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES