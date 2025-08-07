Step back in time as the Parkes and District Historical Society unveils its newly restored, fully operational Blacksmith Shop.

It's all thanks to its truly dedicated volunteers who will host a grand opening at its premises at the Henry Parkes Museum on the Peak Hill Road (old Newell Highway), on Wednesday, 13 August.

And they're inviting the community to come along.

Join the volunteers from 10.30am to 11.30am as Orange MP Phil Donato officially opens this fully operational Blacksmith Shop.

Step back into Parkes’ early foundry days as you explore:

• Earl Symonds, who established the original blacksmith shop on this very site.

• Richard Venables, Venables & Co, pioneering blacksmith engineer and iron founder.

• John Westcott, Carriage & Coachbuilding Factory contributions to regional transport.

• Many other local blacksmiths, foundries and carriage builders, including Arthur Cheney, Robert Turnbull and Charles Smart to name a few.

The exhibit features authentic tools, period-correct machinery and the fascinating stories behind each artifact, and the opportunity to participate in an interactive rope-making display.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the volunteers whose tireless efforts have brought the Blacksmith Shop back to life," the committee said.

"Their dedication has made this project possible."

The Parkes and District Historical Society kindly asks for a gold coin donation.

Please RSVP to shpm15@outlook.com or call 0407 203 515.