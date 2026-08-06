Parkes QUE Club Inc is calling for stallholders to take part in this year’s Open Gardens and Markets Day, set for Sunday 11 October.

The event is a highlight on the local calendar, bringing together garden lovers, makers, families and visitors for a day filled with colour, creativity and community spirit.

A selection of beautiful gardens in Parkes will be opened to the public, offering a chance to explore unique outdoor spaces while supporting the Parkes QUE Club and its ongoing community service projects.

A vibrant market atmosphere will accompany the garden tours, with stalls dotted throughout the Parkes Racecourse.

Organisers are seeking a wide variety of stallholders, including:

• Plant growers, seedlings, succulents, and garden related products

• Handmade crafts, art, jewellery, and artisan goods

• Local produce, preserves, honey, olive oil, etc

• Community groups and hobby clubs

Stallholders will have the opportunity to meet new customers, showcase their work, and contribute to a cherished local event that directly supports the charitable efforts of the QUE Club.

"The day is a wonderful celebration of generosity and community pride - and our stallholders help make it truly special," a club spokesperson said.

Stalls will operate throughout the day on 11 October, with modest stallholder fees contributing to the club’s fundraising goals.

Interested stallholders are encouraged to book early.

For enquiries or registrations contact Donna on 0427 622 907, Denise 0481 991 882, or the club’s email address parkesqueclub@gmail.com.

Regular updates, garden previews and event information will be shared on the Parkes QUE Club Facebook page, helping stallholders and visitors stay informed as the event approaches.