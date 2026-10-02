Spring will be in full bloom when the Parkes QUE Club opens the gates to its annual Open Gardens and Markets on Sunday 11 October, inviting locals and visitors alike to enjoy a vibrant day of colour, creativity, and community spirit.

The event, which begins at 9.30am at the Parkes Racecourse, has become a much loved fixture on the local calendar.

This year’s program promises an even richer mix of activities, with market stalls, fresh food, a lively fashion parade, and a raffle all adding to the festive atmosphere.

Greeting visitors at one of the open gardens last year, Veronica Shaw, Robyn Morrissey, Norma Garment and Maddalena Sgarlata.

Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to explore a selection of private gardens, each showcasing the passion and hard work of local gardeners.

Parkes QUE Club president Raelene Rout says the event is designed to celebrate both the beauty of spring and the generosity of the Parkes community.

“Every year we’re blown away by the support we receive. People come not just for a great day out, but because they know the funds raised go straight back into helping local charities and organisations," she said.

The Open Gardens and Markets fundraiser has long been a key part of the QUE Club’s mission to support women, families, and community groups across the region.

Proceeds from the day will assist a range of local initiatives, continuing the club’s tradition of practical, hands-on community service.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the Parkes QUE Club on Facebook for regular updates leading up to the event.

Jo Burke has had a stall at previous open gardens and markets events.

Stallholders, volunteers and community members seeking more information can contact the organisers at parkesqueclub@gmail.com.

With spring colour, local creativity, and community generosity all on display, the Open Gardens and Markets promises to be a highlight of the season.

The Parkes QUE Club invites everyone to come along, enjoy the day, and help support the organisations that make a difference in the Parkes region.

Anne and Bob Steele enjoying the gardens with their little dog.