The quality of NSW’s small winemakers has shone through as judges sipped their way through more than 500 wines at this year’s NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show.

The 34th annual show attracted 507 wines from 95 wineries, with entries judged over three days.

It's been a successful year for entrants with 61 per cent of wines judged worthy of a medal - the second strongest result in the show's history.

Judges awarded 52 gold medals, for wines scoring between 95 and 100 points, along with 82 silver medals and 174 bronze.

That has continued a trend that returning chair of judges Mark Richardson, senior winemakers with Tyrrell's Wines in the Hunter Valley has been seeing in the years he's been coming to Forbes.

“Every year I reckon the wine show’s getting that bit better,” he said.

“More well-made wines, so that actually makes the judges work a bit harder.”

Wines were entered from across the state, including the Hunter, Mudgee, Orange, Canberra, Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Hilltops and Tumbarumba regions.

Judging was carried out by three panels of four judges, with each panel tasting every wine in a class before working through the results under the guidance of a head judge.

The judges came from winemaking regions including the Hunter, Orange and Canberra, as well as industry professionals from Sydney and Newcastle.

Mr Richardson said there was no single formula for an award-winning wine, with experienced judges able to quickly identify those that stood out.

Colour and aroma first capture their attention before the palate completes the experience.

Among the standout entries were the classic varieties NSW is known for, including chardonnay, semillon and shiraz, along with an increasingly strong showing from Spanish, Italian and less traditional French varieties.

“We’re seeing the continual rise of the other varietals, white and red, those classes are now some of the bigger ones in here,” Mr Richardson said.

“That’s incredible, as those vines are getting older and people are getting used to making the alternate varieties.”

The 2026 white wines were also a feature of the show, with entries demonstrating strong quality despite a warm summer and several significant heat spikes that resulted in an early vintage.

NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show president Mark Watts said the committee was pleased with the number and impressed with the quality of entries.

Despite the challenges many producers face in the industry, the wine show has welcomed entries from 12 new vineyards this year.

The NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show team of volunteers has washed about 5000 glasses during judging of 507 wines. PHOTO: Amy Whitfield

Behind the scenes, the committee of volunteers has been hard at work to make it all happen, washing about 5000 glasses for the judges throughout the week.

They’re ready to welcome the community to the public tasting night this Friday at the Forbes Town Hall on Friday, August 28 from 6.30pm.

Tickets are $40 per person which also includes finger food throughout the evening.

The NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show will conclude with the gourmet wine dinner at Club Forbes on Saturday, September 19, commencing at 7pm.

Guests will enjoy a four-course menu matched with a selection of this year's trophy winning wines.

Tickets for the dinner are available for $130 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online at NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show Tickets - 123 Tix